Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler is taking on a new role. Eppler is moving to a front office position with the Milwaukee Brewers, per SNY TV. Eppler is set to become a special advisor in scouting and baseball operations for Milwaukee.

Eppler served as GM of the Mets from 2021 to 2023. After he left the team, the Mets made the NLCS in 2024. Eppler resigned from the Mets following a probe into how the team managed its injured list.

Major League Baseball ruled that Eppler and the Mets violated injured list protocols. Due to the probe, Eppler couldn't work for a team during the 2024 season. The former general manager will look to get a fresh start with a Brewers team who won the NL Central in 2024.

Eppler also worked as general manager of the Los Angeles Angels from 2015-2020. He was part of the front office team that brought in Shohei Ohtani. Eppler also served as assistant GM with the New York Yankees.

The Brewers hope to make a World Series run in 2025

Milwaukee hopes to build on their 2024 success in this upcoming campaign. Last year, the Brewers won 93 games in the regular season. The team lost in the postseason to the Mets, Eppler's old team.

Eppler's leadership in New York brought some success despite the injured list scandal. New York made the postseason in 2022 under Eppler, and he helped lay the groundwork for the 2024 NLCS roster. He didn't make a playoff appearance during his tenure with the Angels.

The Brewers are getting some good news this Spring Training. Outfielder Christian Yelich returned to the field for the team. He had been sidelined since having back surgery.

“It was just cool to be out there, honestly, because it's a long road from the last time I did it,” Yelich said, per the Associated Press. “Honestly, that was a victory in itself for me today.”

Yelich expects to be able to play when the season starts. That's big news for the Brewers, who lost Willy Adames to San Francisco this past offseason. Yelich got a chance to shake off the rust on Saturday in a spring game.

“I honestly didn't care what the results were at all,” Yelich added. “Just find out where you're at and go from there. I thought there were some good things, some things that weren't too good. But it was basically how I expected it to be, and my body felt good. That was pretty much the biggest concern of the day.”

The Brewers are playing the Cleveland Guardians Sunday.