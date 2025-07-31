As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the New York Yankees appear to be leading the charge for Pirates closer David Bednar. The Pittsburgh Pirates are actively engaging multiple teams in trade discussions involving Bednar. However, the Yankees have emerged as the front-runners, as per MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand. New York is aggressively exploring options to reinforce the back end of its bullpen, and Bednar, who is under team control through 2026, sits atop their wish list.

David Bednar, a two-time All-Star, boasts a power arsenal. He has a proven track record in high-leverage situations, making him one of the most coveted relievers on the market. The Yankees are clinging to postseason hopes in a competitive American League. Their bullpen needs a dependable late-inning anchor to stabilize key moments and offer insurance against injuries or inconsistency.

For Pittsburgh, the timing may be right to capitalize on Bednar’s value. Although the Pirates have shown flashes of promise in 2024, they still remain on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture. Therefore, trading a high-end, controllable reliever like Bednar could bring back a significant return. In turn, that return may include prospects or MLB-ready talent to support their ongoing rebuild.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has consistently prioritized pitching depth at recent deadlines, and this year is no different. Elite bullpen arms are in short supply at this year’s deadline. David Bednar, in particular, offers a rare blend of performance, durability, and contract control. As a result, he’s an ideal target for a Yankees front office eager to maximize the current roster without mortgaging the future.

Talks between the Yankees and Pirates are believed to be ongoing. While no deal is imminent, momentum appears to be building. If New York manages to land Bednar, it would mark one of the most impactful moves in the Yankees' MLB trade deadline strategy.

The clock is ticking as contenders continue to jockey for bullpen upgrades. The Yankees’ pursuit of David Bednar could be the domino that triggers a flurry of high-stakes action.

