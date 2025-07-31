With all the rumors surrounding Miami Marlins pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, it does seem that there is immense interest around the league. Though a team like the Houston Astros has shown interest in the Marlins' ace in Alcantara, he and Cabrera have been linked to the New York Yankees.

The report comes from MLB insider Jon Morosi, who not only mentioned that Miami and New York “have had dialogue” around Alcantara and Cabrera, though a deal would have one of them, but a request was also mentioned. Miami has requested that top prospect Spencer Jones be in the deal, though a response wasn't mentioned.

“Sources: The Marlins and Yankees have had dialogue about either Sandy Alcántara or Edward Cabrera going to the Bronx,” Morosi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Marlins have asked for Spencer Jones (1.115 OPS in the minors this season) as different concepts have been discussed.”

Alcantara, a Former Cy Young-winner, started rough as he currently sports a 6.36 ERA to go along with 81 strikeouts and a 6-9 record. Looking at Cabrera, the 27-year-old has a 3.35 ERA with 96 strikeouts and a 4-5 record, as both are considered to be “two of the splashiest names on the market,” according to The Athletic.

“The Marlins are a team to watch today for several reasons, including what happens with starters Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, two of the splashiest names on the market,” Will Sammon wrote. “The interest in both Alcantara and Cabrera is very high, league sources said.”

Interest around Marlins' Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera

As mentioned, the Astros are a team engaged in the pursuit of Marlins' Alcantara, especially after they were in talks for San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Houston Astros are now engaged in trade discussions with the Miami Marlins for ace Sandy Alcantara after talks with the San Diego Padres for starter Dylan Cease have cooled,” Nightengale wrote.

That report has been around the baseball world, though Houston is one of many teams in the sweepstakes for the Miami pitcher, even believing that they “might get outbid,” per Ken Rosenthal.

“The Houston Astros are in the mix for Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara, as well as San Diego Padres righty Dylan Cease, according to a source briefed on their discussions,” Rosenthal wrote. “Club officials, however, fear that they might get outbid for both pitchers, given the competitive state of the market.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Alcantara or Cabrera is moved ahead of Thursday's deadline and whether fans will see the Yankees include the top prospect in Jones in a potential deal.