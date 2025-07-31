With rumors surrounding the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert Jr., there is no doubt that he is considered one of the top players in the market ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. As there have been many teams rumored to watch in getting the White Sox star, the latest report suggests that a deal could be unlikely at this point.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand would take to X, formerly Twitter, and update on the situation around Robert Jr., saying that “it's more likely that he stays” with Chicago past the deadline. In effect, the team would exercise Robert Jr.'s $20 million option, as Feinsand would also highlight how, while teams had interest, the asking price was too high.

“Although the White Sox have spoken with a number of teams about Luis Robert Jr., sources say it's more likely he stays with Chicago through the Trade Deadline,” Feinsand wrote. “The White Sox would likely pick up his $20M option for 2026 and hope for more of what they've seen over the past month.”

“It seems that other teams liked Robert, but didn't love him enough to meet Chicago's asking price to this point,” Feinsand continued. “The two $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027 complicate things to an extent, as some suitors may look at him as a rental while the White Sox do not.”

Feinsand would report Thursday morning that some of the teams in play for Robert Jr. were the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres.

The White Sox were seen as “bluffing” regarding Luis Robert Jr.

There could be some fans not buying the news of the team not wanting to trade the outfielder, especially after other reports were saying that teams believe the White Sox are “bluffing” when it comes to Robert Jr.'s asking price. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic stated that Chicago's stance was that they didn't want to accept a deal with a “mid-tier prospect” and want one of any team's top-10 prospects.

“The Chicago White Sox believe they would look ridiculous accepting a mid-tier prospect for a player as talented as center fielder Luis Robert Jr,” Rosenthal wrote. “Their stance is that if they don’t land at least one of a trade partner’s top 10 prospects for Robert, they will pick up his $20 million option.”

“Teams’ top 10 lists vary in quality, but no matter,” Rosenthal continued. “The prospective suitors, which include the Padres, Phillies, and New York Mets, evidently believe the White Sox are bluffing.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Robert Jr. stays or is traded from Chicago, as the 27-year-old has been on a recent surge, where in July, he is batting a .353 average to go along with three home runs and 11 RBIs. The White Sox are currently 40-69, which puts them last in the AL Central.