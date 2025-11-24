On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Rams improved to 9-2 with a dominant win at home over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 34-7. It was another brilliant game from quarterback Matthew Stafford, who completed 25 of his 35 pass attempts, good for 273 yards and three touchdowns on the evening.

Many pundits have projected Stafford to be one of the MVP frontrunners at this juncture of the season due to his elite performance, as well as the Rams' winning ways as a whole, and a newly unearthed stat will certainly help him out in that department.

“With his 3 pass TD & 0 INT in Week 12, Matthew Stafford became the 4th player ever with 30+ pass TD & less than 5 INT in their team’s first 11 games of a season, joining Tom Brady (2007 MVP season), Patrick Mahomes (2020) and Aaron Rodgers (2011, 2014 and 2020 MVP seasons),” reported Stu Jackson of the Rams, via NFL Research, on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Stafford has indeed been playing at an elite level throughout this season, which has been made even more impressive by the fact that there was significant question as to his health coming into the campaign, as he didn't practice much during training camp due to injury.

However, he certainly looks like he hasn't missed a beat so far this year, and the Rams are now firmly in the hunt for another Super Bowl this year, looking to add to their trophy case after having won the big game in the 2021-22 season. In fact, with the win over the Buccaneers, combined with a loss from the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Rams now sit in first place in the entire NFC playoff picture.

In any case, the Rams will next take the field on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 pm ET.