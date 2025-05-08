After Pope Francis passed away earlier this year, the Vatican was charged with finding a replacement. After deliberation, Robert Prevost took Francis' place and is now Pope Leo XIV. Prevost hails from Chicago, so naturally everybody wondered if he's a fan of the Chicago Cubs or Chicago White Sox.

An ABC report initially claimed Prevost is a Cubs fan, prompting the franchise to put out a post of the Wrigley Field marquee.

Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV! pic.twitter.com/s02yDDegQd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2025

However, Prevost's brother John later came out and revealed that the new pope has always been a White Sox fan.

We sat down with the brother of Pope Leo XIV at his New Lenox home. He tells us his brother loves Wordle, Words with Friends, and the Chicago White Sox! Tune in on ⁦@WGNNews⁩ at 5:00 for our conversation. pic.twitter.com/dyuyzriqRW — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) May 8, 2025

Well, would you look at that… Congratulations to Chicago's own Pope Leo XIV pic.twitter.com/U5DJ7TOyDr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 8, 2025

And here's even more evidence!

The Chicago Sun-Times found a photo of Pope Leo, Robert Prevost, at the 2005 World Series against the Astros pic.twitter.com/oNcqpRC5Ry — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) May 9, 2025

The 69-year-old chose to follow faith as his primary path in life, but he couldn't help but be a fan of America's pastime. His fandom helps Americans connect with him as Pope Francis' replacement. Prevost is now an international figure and carries far more responsibility now. However, the fact that he is still a sports fans helps him to be relatable to others.

So, what's the source of the confusion between the new pope's fandom? Prevost's brother says their mother, a North Sider, was a Cubs fan. That seems to explain it!

Both teams are continuing their trajectories, albeit in different directions. The Cubs added Kyle Tucker in the offseason, while the White Sox traded away Garrett Crochet. The Cubs are leading the National League Central, but the White Sox are at the bottom of the American League Central.

Tucker and the Cubs have playoff aspirations, and they hope that Prevost can give them a spiritual boost, despite him being a rival fan. The White Sox would much rather hope that the new pope will bless their rebuild so it doesn't last. Regardless, the city of Chicago has a special place in the heart of the new leader in the Vatican City.