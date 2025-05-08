After Pope Francis passed away earlier this year, the Vatican was charged with finding a replacement. After deliberation, Robert Prevost took Francis' place and is now Pope Leo XIV. Prevost hails from Chicago, so naturally everybody wondered if he's a fan of the Chicago Cubs or Chicago White Sox.

An ABC report initially claimed Prevost is a Cubs fan, prompting the franchise to put out a post of the Wrigley Field marquee.

However, Prevost's brother John later came out and revealed that the new pope has always been a White Sox fan.

 

Related NewsArticle continues below
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives down the court beside Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault sums up SGA’s electrifying Game 2 performance
A collage of a bunch of MLB City Connect jerseys. Six to eight jerseys would be great. Maybe use the White Sox, Marlins, Padres, Astros, Rockies, Dodgers, Red Sox, and Diamondbacks City Connect jerseys.
Ranking every MLB City Connect uniform
A member of the grounds crew chases a goose off the field during the first inning between the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.
Cubs-Giants game gets invaded by Canadian gander

And here's even more evidence!

The 69-year-old chose to follow faith as his primary path in life, but he couldn't help but be a fan of America's pastime. His fandom helps Americans connect with him as Pope Francis' replacement. Prevost is now an international figure and carries far more responsibility now. However, the fact that he is still a sports fans helps him to be relatable to others.

So, what's the source of the confusion between the new pope's fandom? Prevost's brother says their mother, a North Sider, was a Cubs fan. That seems to explain it!

Both teams are continuing their trajectories, albeit in different directions. The Cubs added Kyle Tucker in the offseason, while the White Sox traded away Garrett Crochet. The Cubs are leading the National League Central, but the White Sox are at the bottom of the American League Central.

Tucker and the Cubs have playoff aspirations, and they hope that Prevost can give them a spiritual boost, despite him being a rival fan. The White Sox would much rather hope that the new pope will bless their rebuild so it doesn't last. Regardless, the city of Chicago has a special place in the heart of the new leader in the Vatican City.