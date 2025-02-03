Major League Baseball has upheld its decision to fire umpire Pat Hoberg for sharing sports betting accounts with a friend and professional poker player after Hoberg went through the appeals process.

Though baseball bets originated from the shared account, there is no evidence that Hoberg placed any of them. The account placed more than $700,000 in bets, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I take full responsibility for the errors in judgment that are outlined in today's statement [by MLB]” Hoberg said, per ESPN. “Those errors will always be a source of shame and embarrassment to me.

“Major League Baseball umpires are held to a high standard of personal conduct, and my own conduct fell short of that standard. That said, to be clear, I have never and would never bet on baseball in any way, shape, or form. I have never provided, and would never provide, information to anyone for the purpose of betting on baseball. Upholding the integrity of the game has always been of the utmost importance to me.”

The investigation into Hoberg began last February after Hoberg opened an account “with a licensed sports betting operator in his own name,” per ESPN. MLB found that Hoberg also deleted messages related to the investigation as it was ongoing.

MLB suspended Hoberg pending the investigation and he was inactive for the 2024 season.

The MLB Umpires Association also released a statement thanking Manfred for considering Hoberg's appeal.

“We thank Commissioner Manfred for his careful consideration of Pat Hoberg’s appeal,” the statement read. “As Major League Baseball umpires, we have devoted our professional lives to upholding the rules and integrity of the game. If our union believed that an umpire bet on baseball, we would never defend him. But Pat Hoberg did not bet on baseball. As today’s statement from the League makes clear, neither the neutral factfinder nor the Commissioner found that Pat placed bets on baseball. Yet we respect Pat's unequivocal acceptance of responsibility for the mistakes he made that led to his termination.”

Hoberg can apply for reinstatement no earlier than Spring Training 2026, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

MLB releases statement on firing of Pat Hoberg

MLB released a statement on Monday after the decision in which commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged that there is no evidence Hoberg bet on baseball. He did, however, echo Hoberg's statement in saying that he exercised “extremely poor judgement.”

“The strict enforcement of Major League Baseball's rules governing sports betting conduct is a critical component of upholding our most important priority: protecting the integrity of our games for the fans,” he said.

“An extensive investigation revealed no evidence that Mr. Hoberg placed bets on baseball directly or that he or anyone else manipulated games in any way. However, his extremely poor judgment in sharing betting accounts with a professional poker player he had reason to believe bet on baseball and who did, in fact, bet on baseball from the shared accounts, combined with his deletion of messages, creates at minimum the appearance of impropriety that warrants imposing the most severe discipline.

“Therefore, there is just cause to uphold Mr. Hoberg's termination for failing to conform to high standards of personal conduct and to maintain the integrity of the game of baseball.”

Pat Hoberg is best known for calling a perfect game in the World Series

Hoberg was “considered MLB’s best [umpire] by many,” according to Heyman, and history seems to back that up. Hoberg is remembered for calling a “perfect game” in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

That night, Hoberg called 129 of 129 pitches correctly, according to Umpire Scorecards.

His feat went viral at the time, with Jomboy Media even posting a full breakdown.