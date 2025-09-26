The AL MVP race has reached a fever pitch. As the season winds down, the spotlight now falls squarely on Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh. Both superstars have delivered unforgettable seasons for the Yankees and Mariners. As a result, voters now juggle two players who redefine their teams’ chances. Judge has anchored this conversation for years. Raleigh, meanwhile, has erupted into the spotlight and forced everyone to notice his historic surge of power.

For Aaron Judge, the argument starts with consistency. His OPS ranks among the very best in baseball, and his league-leading WAR sets him apart.

“You look at it and can you really deny a player who has the highest batting average, highest on-base percentage, highest slugging percentage, highest OPS and is leading the league in WAR?” one voter admitted. Judge’s leadership has also kept New York competitive, proving again why he remains one of the game’s defining stars.

Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh has carved out his own historic season. The Mariners’ catcher became the first at his position to reach 60 home runs, a milestone that sets him apart from anyone else in the league.

“Hitting 60 homers for a catcher is just outrageous,” one veteran voter said. That kind of production has transformed Seattle’s offense and pushed the team to the top of the AL West. On top of that, Raleigh’s defensive presence behind the plate has remained vital. “He’s made 120 starts behind the plate, guiding a pitching staff and dealing with all the bumps and bruises that come with the job,” another voter explained.

The pressure on voters has only grown as both players make history. “Of all the votes I’ve been involved in, this one is by far the hardest,” one longtime voter admitted. Another added, “It’ll be sad that one of them doesn’t get recognition, because they both deserve it.”

Now comes the decision. Voters must weigh Judge’s steady brilliance against Raleigh’s record-breaking power. Both men have led their teams with authority and delivered seasons fans will talk about for years. With the Yankees and Mariners at the heart of the playoff picture, this debate stretches far beyond numbers. In the end, the 2025 AL MVP award will reveal what voters value most: balance or unprecedented power.

But when voters cast their ballots, who will they crown as the American League’s true MVP?