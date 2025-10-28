Justin Herbert is supporting his fellow Los Angeles team by watching Game 3 of the World Series alongside his girlfriend, Madison Beer.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was seen sitting next to Beer as the Toronto Blue Jays faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series. The NFL star was wearing a blue sweatshirt and black baseball cap, while Beer also kept a chill tone with her black zip-up hoodie and black eyeglasses.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer are in attendance for Game 3 of the World Series 🔥 (📷 @MLB) pic.twitter.com/u0MNUQy5iU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is the second game that the couple has been spotted at in the past week, as they also supported the Los Angeles Lakers, who faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 24. The couple went viral when a basketball was about to hit Beer but Herbert sprung into action and blocked the ball from hitting the singer.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer's relationship

Herbert and Beer started fueling romance rumors over the summer when the NFL star was spotted supporting the Grammy-nominated singer during one of her music video shoots.

They later confirmed their relationship earlier this month when the couple showed some PDA on the sidelines during the Washington Commanders. In the video, Herbert goes over to kiss Beer and then quickly greets her two friends standing next to her.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer pregame kiss 💋 🎥 leosnchez | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/fh1nSBPcPn — 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦⚡️𝗛𝗬𝗣𝗘 (@ChargersHype) October 5, 2025

The two have not publicly spoken out about one another but there is no denying that they look happy as ever during their recent date nights. It's possible that Beer might make an appearance at Herbert's next home game which will be Nov. 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers next game is away as they face the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 2.