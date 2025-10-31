The 2025 World Series is going back to Toronto for Game 6. The Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers battle is sure to catch the eye of many globally.

At least the first five games of the World Series have been thus far. The 2025 Fall Classic has been the most-watched World Series in the United States and Canada since 2016, via MLB Communications.

The 2025 #WorldSeries presented by Capital One is the most-watched Fall Classic since the historic Cubs championship nine years ago based on combined viewership in the U.S. and Canada through four games.

The 2016 World Series saw the Chicago Cubs break their 100+ year curse. Their historic moment caught the attention of everyone around the MLB world. Now, the Blue Jays and Dodgers are doing the same.

With the Blue Jays competing, it is only logical to see an uptick in Canadian viewers. Toronto hasn't been to the World Series since the last time they won it in 1983. They advanced to the American League Championship Series in both 2015 and 2016 but lost both times. Simply put, the Blue Jays are on a magical run that their fans have been desperately waiting for.

On the flip side, the Dodgers are loaded with talent. But perhaps no one in the sport of baseball is more popular than Shohei Ohtani. The two-way star has both pitched and hit a home run during the World Series. There's a chance MLB never sees another player like Ohtani.

With all those storylines in place, Game 3 is setting up to be a must-watch matchup. Holding a 3-2 lead, the Blue Jays are now just one game away and have home field advantage. But the Dodgers have arguably the best roster in baseball and are defending World Series champions.

When first pitch comes, it wouldn't be shocking to see viewership go up once more.