Boston Red Sox reliever Aroldis Chapman just finished an outstanding season in Boston. In a recent media interview, Chapman talked about his season but also made a stunning announcement. Chapman refuted the idea passionately that he would ever play again for the New York Yankees.

“No way, not even dead,” Chapman said on the Swing Completo podcast, and reported by ESPN. “If I were told that I was being traded to New York, I'd pack my things and go home. I'll retire right on the spot if that happens. I'm not crazy. Never again.”

Chapman didn't go into great detail about why he wouldn't play for the Yankees again. He did say though that he didn't feel appreciated there.

“I dealt with a lot of disrespect [with the Yankees],” Chapman said. “I put up with a lot of things. I knew that they just wanted to find a way to get rid of me, but they didn't know how. And I just dealt with it quietly, kept playing, and doing what I always do.”

The well-traveled reliever, who put in some great performances against the Yankees this season, said he had no problem with Yankees players or coaches.

“I got along well with all the players,” Chapman said. “Never had a problem with anybody, even the manager. We're friends and we talk and everything. The bosses are the ones who make those decisions.”

The Red Sox lost to the Yankees this season in an American League Wild Card series.

Aroldis Chapman played well this year for the Red Sox

Chapman put together another outstanding season in 2025. The Red Sox reliever posted 32 saves and also collected five victories. The 2025 campaign was his first in Boston. He joined the club after playing the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Red Sox are holding on to Chapman. Boston's reliever signed a new contract, keeping him with the team through the 2026 season. There is a vesting option for the 2027 season.

Chapman is an eight-time All-Star. He has 367 career saves. He has spent close to 20 years in Major League Baseball. Chapman played for the Yankees from 2016-2022.