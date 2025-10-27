The 2025 World Series is underway, with both the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers winning a game to kick it off. As the series shifts back to Los Angeles, the MLB Power Rankings are back to recap it all. Will the Dodgers win their second consecutive title? Or can the Blue Jays pull off the upset?

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The Dodgers are back in the World Series for the fifth time since 2017, continuing an incredible run of National League dominance. They are heavily favored in the Fall Classic and showed why on Saturday during Game 2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw his second consecutive complete game to secure the win for Los Angeles. Their starting pitching has been the key this October, and is not showing any signs of slowing down.

The weakness of the Dodgers is their bullpen, which showed during the 11-4 loss to the Blue Jays to start the World Series. Blake Snell gave up five runs through five innings, but the game was far from over when the bullpen doors opened. Emmett Sheehan and Anthony Banda combined to allow six runs in just one inning. As long as the Dodgers can keep the bullpen to Roki Sasaki, they will be just fine in the World Series.

#2: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

The Blue Jays have made it to the World Series for the first time since 1993 thanks to their offense. George Springer hit one of the biggest homers in franchise history to win Game 7 of the ALCS, launching Canada into euphoria. Then, Addison Barger hit a grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series to put them ahead in the best-of-seven brawl. They stay at number two in the MLB Power Rankings because, despite the Game 1 win, they are still significant underdogs.

If the Blue Jays can continue their contact-first approach against the Dodgers' starters, they may be able to attack the bullpen. That did not work against Yamamoto in Game 2, but it should still be the plan against Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani in Games 3 and 4. The Blue Jays will turn to Max Scherzer on Monday and Shane Bieber on Tuesday. They are hoping to win their first World Series since 1993 and Canada's second Big 4 championship since then.

#3: Seattle Mariners (-)

The Seattle Mariners lost Game 7 4-3 to the Blue Jays. Dan Wilson has caught the ire in the days since for pulling George Kirby after four strong innings. Bryan Woo came in and was solid for his first two innings, but struggled to start the seventh. That was when Eduard Bazardo came in and allowed a moonshot to George Springer. The Mariners' offense could not score in the final two innings, ending their season.

The Mariners' offseason will be focused on the corner infielders they picked up at the MLB trade deadline. Both Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor are free agents, and Seattle might not be able to keep both. But the good news is that Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh are under contract for a long time. The Mariners should be involved in the American League playoff conversation in 2026 and moving forward.

#4; Milwaukee Brewers (-)

#5: Chicago Cubs (-)

#6: Detroit Tigers (-)

#7: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

#8: New York Yankees (-)

#9: San Diego Padres (-)

#10: Cleveland Guardians (-)

#11: Boston Red Sox (-)

#12: Cincinnati Reds (-)

#13: Houston Astros (-)

#14: New York Mets (-)

Article Continues Below

#15: Texas Rangers (-)

#16: San Francisco Giants (-)

#17: Kansas City Royals (-)

#18: Arizona Diamondbacks (-)

#19: Tampa Bay Rays (-)

#20: Atlanta Braves (-)

#21: Miami Marlins (-)

#22: St Louis Cardinals (-)

#23: Athletics (-)

#24: Los Angeles Angels (-)

#25: Baltimore Orioles (-)

#26: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

#27: Minnesota Twins (-)

#28: Washington Nationals (-)

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)