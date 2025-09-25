It has been a magical 2025 MLB season for Seattle Mariners star slugger Cal Raleigh, and it doesn't seem like he's running out of magic either.

On Wednesday night, Raleigh, who had not hit more than 34 home runs in a season before, blasted his 59th and 60th home runs to help the Mariners crush the visiting Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Raleigh hit his 59th homer of the season with a solo blast in the first inning to also put the Mariners on the board. Fans did not have to wait for another game to see if he could get to 60 dingers, as he crushed his second home run of the evening in the eighth inning, as the Mariners finished the contest with a 9-2 victory.

Even the 28-year-old Raleigh couldn't believe what he had just accomplished.

“I'm going to be honest with you, it's crazy,” Cal Raleigh said of his reaching 60 home runs in a season, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

“Sixty is, I don't know what to say. I didn't know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. And then I did it like this. Just tonight, I mean, what a what a way to do it.”

Raleigh is the only player so far in the 2025 MLB season to hit at least 60 home runs, and given how late it is in the season, he's unlikely to have company.

Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber, however, already has 56 home runs, second-most in the big league. Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is third with 53 blasts. New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge has 51 after clubbing two home runs on Wednesday.

As for the Mariners, they are looking to lock up one of the top two seeds in the American League after already winning the American League West title. They improved to 89-69 following the win against the Rockies and will look to get their 90th win in the series finale versus Colorado this Thursday.