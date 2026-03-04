The San Francisco Giants have high expectations for the 2026 MLB season, but Tuesday was a difficult day to be on the squad. San Francisco was tasked with going up against Team USA baseball and their absolutely loaded squad. As expected, the Team USA roster took care of business in the exhibition matchup, earning a 15-1 win. Alex Bregman was among the players who made a significant impact, as he homered in the contest.

After the victory, Bregman joined SportsCenter for a postgame interview.

“It felt great,” Bregman said of playing with Team USA on Tuesday. “Being able to wear this uniform and represent our country is such an honor. To be in that clubhouse with those guys, taking the field for the first time was super special today.”

How does he feel about being on such a talented Team USA squad for the World Baseball Classic?

“You look up and down the lineup, every single guy in that room is a superstar.”

Team USA baseball starts strong vs. Giants

Bregman hit fifth on Tuesday. Stars such as Byron Buxton and Roman Anthony found themselves near the bottom of the lineup. Bobby Witt Jr., Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge handled the top three spots in the batting order. This lineup is as deep as it gets.

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes started the game. He is part of a star-studded rotation that also includes Tarik Skubal and Logan Webb. Skenes allowed one run over three innings and struck out four hitters. The bullpen followed the Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander by shutting the Giants out the rest of the way.

It was only an exhibition game, but earning this kind of win was important. If they would have won in a close game — or lost the contest — narratives would have instantly begun brewing. Some may have called the team overrated, while others probably would have suggested the pressure got to them early. A 15-1 victory obviously shut that potential talk down.

Still, the pressure is on the Team USA baseball squad. This is arguably the best roster ever constructed in World Baseball Classic history. Winning is the only option.