There is a lot of fear heading into the 2026 Major League Baseball season that this could be the final year before a lockout. The new executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association believes that is likely going to be the case.

“The league has pretty much already said there's going to be a lockout. I think the commissioner (Rob Manfred) more or less guaranteed it,” MLBPA executive director Bruce Meyer said, per the Detroit Free Press. “I would be shocked if they didn't do a lockout when the agreement expires.”

The agreement Meyer is referring to is the current collective bargaining agreement, reached between MLB owners and players. That agreement ends essentially at the conclusion of the 2026 MLB season. MLB owners want a salary cap moving forward, and the MLBPA has come out against that.

Meyer replaced Tony Clark, who resigned in recent days as head of the MLBPA. He made the comments after meeting with the Detroit Tigers.

Massive change could be coming to MLB

MLB owners are pushing aggressively for a salary cap. Owners argue that MLB is being hurt after a small amount of teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers spend millions more in payroll than other clubs.

Article Continues Below

Meyer says the MLBPA is willing to sit down as often as possible, to work out a new agreement.

“We'll be ready to meet wherever and whenever and bargain in good faith,” Meyer added. “If there's a way to avoid it and get a fair deal for the players, we're always looking to do that.”

Meyer's predecessor Clark was committed to not adopting a salary cap. Clark resigned following an investigation at the MLBPA. It is now up to Meyer to work out the next collective bargaining agreement.

“Our position and the historic position of this union for decades on the salary cap is well-known,” Meyer said when taking the job in February, per ESPN. “It's the ultimate restriction. It is something that owners in all the sports have wanted more than anything — and baseball in particular. There's a reason for that: because it's good for them and not good for players.”

MLB fans are hoping that a lockout can be avoided.