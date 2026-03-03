The San Francisco Giants are hosting Team USA for a World Baseball Classic exhibition game on ESPN. The first inning recently completed, and the United States got off to a hot start against the Giants' starting pitcher, Adrian Houser. Bobby Witt Jr. led off the game with a first-pitch single to left field. Bryce Harper followed with an opposite-field double to put two guys in scoring position for Aaron Judge. Judge wasted no time by swinging on the first pitch and scoring both Witt Jr. and Harper to take a 2-0 lead with zero outs in the inning.

Aaron Judge opens the scoring with a 2-run single for Team USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9lxc959WGj — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 3, 2026

After walking Kyle Schwarber, Houser was able to escape the jam by getting Team USA to ground into a double play, and Cal Raleigh struck out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Giants were able to get a run back after Willy Adames doubled off Paul Skenes to start the inning. Adames would score after Patrick Bailey grounded out. The game is currently 2-1 in the third inning in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Team USA lineup is stacked. Gunner Henderson, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Will Smith, and Paul Goldschmidt are on the bench. That tells you how deep this team is. Aaron Judge is favored to win the MVP award, and Team USA is favored to win the WBC championship in what should be one of the best tournaments we have seen since it started.

Team USA will take on Brazil, Mexico, Great Britain, and Italy this weekend and early next week for the group play of the World Baseball Classic.