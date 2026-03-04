The Dominican Republic is taking on the Detroit Tigers in an exhibition game on Tuesday in preparation for the World Baseball Classic. With one of the most stacked lineups in the tournament, the DR looked like an early power house thank to some home runs by Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Junior Caminero.

All three MLB stars went yard in the bottom of the fourth inning against Tigers reliever Brant Hurter. Juan Soto got things started by blasting the ball out of the park in center right field. Dominican Republic fans attending the game went ballistic while the New York Mets star rounded the bases. His home run made it a 6-4 game over Detroit.

Juan Soto goes deep and sends the Dominican Republic crowd into a frenzy! 😤 pic.twitter.com/Emst6W9E98 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 4, 2026

Immediately after Soto's home run, Manny Machado took the plate. On a 0-1 count, the 33-year-old third baseman got a hold of the ball and hit a dinger over left field.

Junior Caminero kept things rolling when it was his turn at the plate in the same inning. He put the Dominican Republic up 8-4 after hitting a line drive out of the stadium toward right field. The Tampa Bay Rays' top prospect turned superstar pumped up the crowd as he rounded the bases.

JUNIOR CAMINERO LEAVES THE YARD AND THE DR FANS ARE GOING WILD 🤯 https://t.co/Xn7Nt3upkd pic.twitter.com/hui1jXH8fa — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 4, 2026

It's safe to say the Dominican Republic has a ton of power in that lineup. Not only is the team going to rely on Soto, Machado, and Caminero in the World Baseball Classic, but the rest of the lineup consists of Fernando Tatis Jr., Ketel Marte, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodrigeuz, Austin Wells, and Geroldo Perdomo.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Pena, Amed Rosario, Carlos Santana, Oneil Cruz, Johan Rojas, and Agustin Ramirez are all coming off the bench. At least in Tuesday's game against the Tigers. The Dominican Republic will begin the World Baseball Classic with a contest against Venezuela on Thursday, March 5.