Spring training is about to take a back seat, as the World Baseball Classic is set to begin. With pool play beginning on Wednesday, it's time to look at players to watch for fans of every MLB team. The MLB Power Rankings are back with a World Baseball Classic twist ahead of the star-studded event.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The Los Angeles Dodgers come into the 2026 season as prohibitive World Series favorites and have an obvious star to watch at the World Baseball Classic. Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to clinch the win for Team Japan back in 2023, but he does not have insurance coverage to pitch this time around. Still, watching Ohtani hit is an experience worth waking up for. Japan's first pool play game is at 5:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday.

#2: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

Obviously, Toronto Blue Jays fans will have a keen eye on Vladimir Guerrero Jr as he suits up for the Dominican Republic. But for those anxious to see how the 2026 Jays will perform, they should watch Ernie Clement for Team USA. He may not play much, but after setting a record for hits in one postseason, Toronto needs him to stay hot to stay this high in the MLB Power Rankings. New acquisition Kazuma Okamoto will be on Team Japan, which will be important to watch north of the border as well.

#3: Seattle Mariners (-)

Julio Rodriguez got off to a slow start for the Seattle Mariners last season, with a .731 OPS before the All-Star Break and a .900 mark after. When he mans centerfield for the Dominican Republic, Mariner fans should be hoping for an offensive outburst from the superstar. A few more hits could have gone a long way to getting them home-field advantage in the ALCS, which may have changed everything. The Mariners are also sending stars Cal Raleigh (USA) and Josh Naylor (Canada), among others.

#4: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Philadelphia Phillies likely won't have Zach Wheeler back in the rotation for Opening Day, and they lost Ranger Suarez in free agency. That puts a lot of pressure on their rotation early in the year, and Aaron Nola could help to lift that weight. Pitching for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, Nola has never developed into the ace Philly expected him to be. This is his opportunity to change that narrative and fire up Phillies fans with great performances for the Paisanos.

#5: San Diego Padres (-)

Many of the San Diego Padres' key players are headed back to the World Baseball Classic. That includes Manny Machado, who will return to the lineup for the Dominican Republic. He was on the team that lost to Team USA in the 2017 championship game and returned for the 2023 tournament. Machado has six RBI in ten games for the DR, and is a reason to consider them among the favorites heading into the tournament.

#6: Chicago Cubs (-)

Chicago Cubs fans will be heading into the World Baseball Classic with eyes on two Team USA stars. Pete Crow-Armstrong struggled offensively down the stretch. Burying that early with a great WBC performance would be massive for the Cubs and PCA's immediate future. They also signed Alex Bregman this winter, part of the reason they are so high in the MLB Power Rankings. Getting a chance to root for the two-time World Series Champion will be exciting in the Windy City. Chicagoians will be locked in on Friday when Team USA opens its tournament against Brazil.

#7: Detroit Tigers (-)

Everyone in the world will have their eyes on Tarik Skubal's lone start for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. So, outside of that, Detroit Tigers fans should be watching Gleyber Torres on Team Venezuela. After signing a one-year deal in Detroit, Torres accepted the qualifying offer to return for 2026. This is Torres' third chance at a contract year, so getting started hot on the biggest stage should be a priority for the second baseman.

#8: New York Yankees (-)

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge will be leading Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. But the key to not tumbling in the MLB Power Rankings this season is their shortstop play. With Anthony Volpe still rehabbing from an injury, Jose Caballero will be the Opening Day shortstop. He will be suiting up for Team Panama, which makes those must-watch games for Bombers fans.

#9: Milwaukee Brewers (-)

Milwaukee Brewers fans will be locked in on Team Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic. Great tournaments for Jackson Chourio and William Contreras would be huge for the Crew heading into the season. Both players are young and under team control, so they are key to the immediate future of the club. Without Freddy Peralta in the rotation, many will doubt Milwaukee's ability to repeat last season's successes. Chourio and Contreras are two reasons why they can.

#10: Baltimore Orioles (-)

The Baltimore Orioles are sending a ton of players to the World Baseball Classic, but one has an outsized ability to change their MLB Power Rankings ceiling. Tyler O'Neill came over to replace Anthony Santander last offseason and was dreadful in his first year with the club. As a part of Team Canada at the WBC, O'Neill has the opportunity to start on the right foot and put 2025 behind him. Gunnar Henderson will be with Team USA as well, potentially playing somewhere besides shortstop.

#11: New York Mets (-)

The New York Mets improved their rotation by adding Peralta in a trade with the Brewers, but there is still one arm that everyone in Queens is watching. Nolan McLean is part of Team USA and is expected to pitch in a piggyback role out of the bullpen. McLean made eight starts for the Amazins last year, posting a 2.06 ERA in 48 innings. But the September collapse prevented him from getting playoff experience. How McLean and Canada's Jonah Tong respond to a playoff atmosphere will be fascinating.

#12: Houston Astros (-)

The Houston Astros have just four participants in the World Baseball Classic due to insurance reasons. Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve both tried to play, but could not get the insurance coverage. That means Astros fans will be locked in when Tatsuya Imai takes the bump for Japan. Their most significant offseason addition has an opportunity to shine before ever suiting up for Houston. Jeremy Peña is playing for the Dominican Republic after his bounce-back season in 2025.

#13: Boston Red Sox (-)

Roman Anthony will have the biggest impact on the Red Sox's standing in the MLB Power Rankings this season. He was the final addition to Team USA, taking Corbin Carroll's spot after his injury. But the player for Sox fans to watch is Ranger Saurez, who the team just signed to a five-year contract. He is pitching for Venezuela, which opens its tournament on Friday against the Netherlands. Suarez may be the ace of the staff for manager Omar López.

#14: Texas Rangers (-)

The Texas Rangers do not have many stars playing in the World Baseball Classic. None of their strong starting pitchers are joining national teams, and Corey Seager won't be with Team USA. But if Mexico is winning a game late, closer Robert Garcia should be coming out of the bullpen. He is expected to close for Texas this season after a solid trial run in the role last year. Seeing Garcia close in high-pressure games will be important for Texas.

#15: Cleveland Guardians (-)

Cleveland Guardians fans are always watching Jose Ramirez, their homegrown superstar player. But he has been ruled out of the Dominican Republic's first round robin game without any injury designation. Ramirez signed an extension to remain in Cleveland for the remainder of his prime, which is huge for their playoff chances this year. The Guardians will also have former first-overall pick Travis Bazzana playing for Australia.

#16: Atlanta Braves (-)

There are two players Atlanta Braves fans should be anxious to watch at the World Baseball Classic. First is Ronald Acuña Jr., who is playing for Venezuela once again. He finished last season with a .935 OPS after missing the first 49 games of the season, but his leg injuries are concerning long-term. Jurickson Profar is playing for the Netherlands after a PED suspension cost him 80 games last year. The Braves need great performances from both players to bounce back into the postseason.

#17: Cincinnati Reds (-)

A reunion with Eugenio Suarez highlighted the Cincinnati Reds' offseason, bringing him back on a one-year deal. Suarez will suit up for Venezuela after an incredible season split between the Diamondbacks and Mariners. If his home run stroke shows up in the WBC, Cincy fans should be fired up about what he can do in Great American Ballpark. He is the only star from the team heading to the WBC, as Elly De La Cruz is not with Team Dominican Republic.

#18: Arizona Diamondbacks (-)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are sending many of their best players to the World Baseball Classic, including new acquisition Nolan Arenado. The 10-time Gold Glove winner is manning the hot corner for Team Puerto Rico after the trade from the St Louis Cardinals. Arenado's offensive prowess has declined in recent years, so seeing him get back to his regular self in this tournament would be significant for Arizona. Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo will stick together for the DR, alongside new first baseman Carlos Santana.

#19: San Francisco Giants (-)

The San Francisco Giants made two signings to improve their roster this offseason, and both players are in the World Baseball Classic. Luis Arraez will play for Venezuela, and Harrison Bader will play for Team Israel. Buster Posey brought in Arraez for his contact hitting, while Bader was signed for his great defense. Different skills to watch, but both are key to San Francisco's playoff chances.

#20: Tampa Bay Rays (+1)

There were few players more exciting to watch last year than Junior Caminero, the Tampa Bay Rays third baseman. He smashed 45 home runs and knocked in 110 runs for a disappointing Rays squad, but he is the reason for optimism in 2026. Caminero will suit up for the Dominican Republic in the WBC, giving him important playoff-like reps. The Rays also moved up in the MLB Power Rankings thanks to their signing of pitcher Nick Martinez. He will not pitch in the WBC.

#21: Kansas City Royals (-1)

The Kansas City Royals are sending one of Team USA's superstars to the World Baseball Classic in Bobby Witt Jr. While he does have playoff experience, this could be the coming-out party for Witt on the international stage. He should be the starting shortstop for the Americans, which will make him a household name in markets that are unfamiliar with his game. Witt has the chance to power the US to victory, and Royals fans should be fired up.

#22: Athletics (-)

The Athletics have made it a priority this offseason to sign their future pieces to long-term contracts. Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson are already done, and Nick Kurtz is negotiating a deal right now. But none of those players are heading to the World Baseball Classic. Athletics fans will need Luis Severino to shine for the Dominican Republic to have hope for their pitching rotation this year. Denzel Clarke is playing for Team Canada, and he is always fun to watch on defense.

#23: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

Everyone in the world will have their eyes on Paul Skenes when he starts for Team USA. But Pittsburgh Pirates fans need Oneil Cruz to play well both offensively and defensively for the Dominican Republic. Last year, Cruz made the switch to centerfield, finishing 29th out of 37 qualifying centerfielders in Outs Above Average. His offensive numbers were not much better, with an 87 OPS+, but he did lead the National League in steals. Cruz needs to find his power swing again, and the WBC may provide him that chance.

#24: Miami Marlins (-)

The Miami Marlins are still near the basement of the MLB Power Rankings, partly because of their pitching trades this offseason. But their ace, Sandy Alcantara, and outfielder Owen Caissie, who came over in the Edward Cabrera trade, are both in the World Baseball Classic. Alcantara struggled last season, so seeing him bounce back for the Dominican Republic would be huge. And Caissie is suiting up for Canada and could cement himself as a key part of their lineup with a great performance.

#25: Los Angeles Angels (-)

The 2023 World Baseball Classic was dominated by the Los Angeles Angels. The matchup of then-teammates Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani ended the tournament, with Japan taking home the win. That is not the case this time, as Trout did not get insurance protection, and Ohtani is long gone. Yusei Kikuchi will join Ohtani on Team Japan and is slated to be the Halos' ace this season. A great performance from Kikuchi could get the Angels moving in the right direction to start 2026.

#26: St Louis Cardinals (+1)

The Cardinals made news during spring training, signing Oliver Marmol to a contract extension. While the rest of the team changes over, the manager will be consistent through at least 2028. As for the World Baseball Classic, Iván Herrera for Team Panama will be the player to watch for Cardinals fans. He spent much of last year as the designated hitter, launching a career-high 19 homers. Starting on the right foot could be big for his age-25 season.

#27: Minnesota Twins (-1)

The Minnesota Twins are moving down in the MLB Power Rankings because of two pitching injuries. Pablo López is out for the season with a UCL injury suffered early in spring training. Joe Ryan has a back issue that left him off of Team USA's final roster, but he could be added later in the tournament. But Byron Buxton is set to play for the Americans, and could see more at-bats now that Corbin Carroll is out of the tournament.

#28: Washington Nationals (-)

The Washington Nationals are headed into another rebuild, which means they don't have a lot of players in the World Baseball Classic. The player Nats fans should watch is Great Britain catcher Harry Ford, who is a 23-year-old prospect in the system. With Tanner Swanson coaching the British catchers, Ford should get a crash course in pitch framing, something Swanson has perfected with the New York Yankees. If Ford can become a two-way star, the next Nationals rebuild may have its first piece.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The Chicago White Sox made two significant signings this offseason, and both players are suiting up in the World Baseball Classic. Seranthony Dominguez is in the Dominican Republic's bullpen, so keep an eye on him. But the biggest name to watch is Munetaka Murakami, who is playing for Team Japan before making his MLB debut. How he responds to MLB pitching late in the tournament will be important for the Southsiders moving forward.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

After one of the worst seasons in the history of the National League, the Colorado Rockies did not do much in the offseason. They are sending some players to the World Baseball Classic, most notably Ezequiel Tovar. The shortstop led the NL in doubles in 2024, but was an offensive disaster in 95 games in 2025. He is now one of the shortstops for Venezuela, and bouncing back is a necessity.