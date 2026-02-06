Team USA has its Dream Team. The 2026 Team USA World Baseball Classic roster — which was officially announced on Thursday night — is unquestionably the best ever constructed. Yes, the 2026 roster — which featured Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Chipper Jones, Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy and many others stars — was extremely talented. However, Team USA's 2026 roster is even better.

The 2023 Team USA squad had talent as well, but the starting pitching does not even compare to this team. Merrill Kelly, Lance Lynn, Adam Wainwright and Nick Martinez led the way in 2023, while the 2026 squad features Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes and Logan Webb at the top of the rotation.

Here's a look at the full Team USA 2026 WBC roster.

2026 Team USA World Baseball Classic roster

The Team USA roster is extremely talented and balanced. Offensively, defensively and on the mound, this ball club is poised for a championship run.

Position players

INF Alex Bregman

INF Bryce Harper

INF Bobby Witt Jr.

INF Gunnar Henderson

INF Brice Turang

INF Paul Goldschmidt

OF Byron Buxton

OF Aaron Judge

OF Corbin Carroll

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong

C Cal Raleigh

C Will Smith

UTIL Ernie Clement

DH Kyle Schwarber

Pitchers

LHP Tarik Skubal

RHP Paul Skenes

RHP Logan Webb

RHP Joe Ryan

RHP Griffin Jax

RHP Nolan McLean

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Garrett Whitlock

LHP Garrett Cleavinger

RHP Clay Holmes

RHP Brad Keller

LHP Matthew Boyd

LHP Clayton Kershaw

LHP Gabe Speier

RHP David Bednar

RHP Mason Miller

Article Continues Below

The roster is the best ever constructed without much question. It features plenty of star-power, but it is also well balanced. Mason Miller is going to close games out at a high level, while Skubal and Skenes — the reigning Cy Young winners in each league — will set the tone on the mound. Webb and Ryan are also All-Star starters who will play pivotal roles.

Offensively, Judge will lead the way as the captain. Witt has become one of the best players in the sport as well, and he is likely on track for a big tournament. Young players such as Henderson and Crow-Armstrong will get their first taste of WBC action, while veterans like Harper and Schwarber know what to expect. Adding a respected veteran like Kershaw to the roster provides additional leadership, which will only help the team.

There's no argument

Anything short of a championship will be considered a failure for the 2026 Team USA squad. The only Team USA roster that comes close to the 2026 ball club is the aforementioned 2006 team. However, Team USA did not meet its expectations in 2006 and fell short of a championship.

From purely a roster construction standpoint, this 2026 ball club is the best in Team USA history. However, the team still needs to go out and get the job done. Team Japan, Team Dominican Republic and Team Venezuela are among the ball clubs that could pull off an upset. Team Japan is especially capable of an upset, as they won the tournament in 2023. Shohei Ohtani is set to lead their roster once again in 2026.

Nevertheless, Team USA has its Dream Team. The ball club has placed itself in a position to win the tournament.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will begin on March 5.