Opening Day of the 2026 season is here, as is a fresh version of the MLB Power Rankings. Venezuela won a wild World Baseball Classic, beating Team USA in the championship on a Eugenio Suarez 9th inning double. Now, players are back with their teams, and the trucks are packed up and heading north. With the first game between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants around the corner, it's time for the MLB Power Rankings.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The two-time defending champions are locked in at the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings. Shohei Ohtani hit an incredibly viral home run during pool play at the WBC, but Team Japan fell to Venezuela in the quarterfinals. Tyler Glasnow started an exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on Sunday, striking out 11. The Dodgers look ready to start their three-peat quest. They'll raise the banner on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5:30 Pacific.

#2: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

Dylan Cease will be the Opening Day starter for the Toronto Blue Jays in his first game with the club. The Jays will raise an American League Championship banner on Friday against the Athletics before their first game of the season. To mark the occasion, manager John Schneider and general manager Ross Atkins were given massive extensions. Things are looking up for baseball fans in Canada these days,

#3: Seattle Mariners (-)

The Seattle Mariners became a talking point of the World Baseball Classic, but not for the excellent play of their representatives. Randy Arozarena cursed out Cal Raleigh in multiple languages after the catcher refused to shake his hand before an at-bat in the USA vs Mexico game. Both sides have made it clear they were joking around. But that did not exonerate Raleigh from criticism, as he ended the tournament 0-9 with five strikeouts.

#4: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

Philadelphia Phillies fans had to be fired up when Bryce Harper tied the championship game in the top of the ninth inning. Harper had not been great before that swing woke up the quiet American offense. Even with Garrett Whitlock blowing the save, it was a great moment for Harper. Back in the majors, the Phillies ripped up Cristopher Sanchez's contract, giving him a new six-year deal worth $103 million that starts next year. Opening Day is on Thursday in Philadelphia against the Texas Rangers.

#5: San Diego Padres (-)

Mason Miller was left in the bullpen for Team USA in the championship game, which infuriated many American fans. But when the closer was out there, his velocity was off the charts, giving the Padres hope for his first full season in San Diego. Fernando Tatis Jr tied for the tournament lead with 11 RBI, Manny Machado hit .300, and the Padres are high up in the MLB Power Rankings because of it. They'll open up the season at home against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

#6: Chicago Cubs (-)

The Chicago Cubs had some good and some bad in the World Baseball Classic. Daniel Palencia picked up the save for Venezuela in the championship, picking up three saves in the tournament and not allowing a run in five appearances. On the other hand, Seiya Suzuki will miss Opening Day with a knee injury. The Cubs head to Wrigley Field to open the season against the Washington Nationals on Thursday with World Series expectations once again.

#7: Detroit Tigers (-)

The Detroit Tigers turned into the enemies of the USA's World Baseball Classic for a few hours in the pool play. Tarik Skubal left the team to return to Detroit's spring training, even after Ken Rosenthal's passionate plea asking for a second start. Skubal was on the bench for the championship game, but was unavailable to pitch. Gleyber Torres' Venezuela squad won the tournament, even though the second baseman was pretty quiet. Detroit opens the regular season on Thursday against the Padres.

#8: New York Yankees (-)

The Yankees had a decent showing at the World Baseball Classic, with David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Jazz Chisholm Jr playing well. Many fans came after Aaron Judge for not showing up in the biggest games despite his solid performance earlier in the tournament. But there is nothing the Yankees or their captain can do about that until October. The Bombers are breaking camp with a four-man rotation, leaving Luis Gil in Florida to stay as a starter for now. Everyone else heads to The Bay to open the season on Wednesday against the Giants.

#9: Milwaukee Brewers (-)

Milwaukee Brewers fans saw one of their unsung heroes become a household name during the World Baseball Classic. Brice Turang was Team USA's starting second baseman, and he hit .364 with five RBI on the run to the title game. They are looking to follow up their MLB-best 97-win season from last year, and Turang taking another step forward would be a huge help. They open the season on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox.

#10: Baltimore Orioles (-)

Everything went wrong for the 2025 Baltimore Orioles, but Gunnar Henderson's performance at the WBC should help quell any concerns moving forward. Henderson played third base, not his primary position, and picked up six hits in his 15 at-bats, including two home runs. If the Orioles are going to return to the playoffs, Henderson needs to get back to his 2024 form. That quest begins Thursday against the Minnesota Twins.

#11: New York Mets (-)

Pitching was a big reason why the New York Mets collapsed last September. What they saw from Nolan McLean in his two starts for Team USA was promising enough to get excited about the rotation this season. McLean got smacked around by Italy in pool play, allowing three runs in three innings in a game his manager told him didn't matter. But he returned in the championship game and gave the US a chance to win with two runs allowed in 4.2 innings. He'll pitch the third game of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Freddy Peralta gets the Opening Day start on Thursday.

#12: Houston Astros (-)

In the past, Venezuela's success at the World Baseball Classic would have meant dominance from Jose Altuve. But the future Hall of Famer was not on the squad due to insurance reasons. The Houston Astros did not have many top-tier names in the tournament due to insurance issues. They will have Hunter Brown on the hill on Opening Day against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

#13: Boston Red Sox (-)

The Boston Red Sox may have been the biggest winners of the World Baseball Classic. For Venezuela, Wilyer Abreu was an offensive engine, Roman Anthony hit a massive home run for Team USA, and Jarren Duran had a 1.412 OPS for Team Mexico. Did Ranger Suarez's stat line for Venezuela leave something to be desired? Yes, considering his ERA was over 11. The free-agent addition has high expectations, so they would like to see something there. But Boston's outfield may be one of the best in the league, as they proved on the biggest stage. The Red Sox visit the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day with Garrett Crochet on the mound.

#14: Texas Rangers (-)

The Texas Rangers did not have many of their biggest stars playing in the World Baseball Classic. With Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, and Mackenzie Gore all staying home, they have stayed under the radar this spring. But the Rangers added Gore to what was the best pitching staff in baseball last year, and Brandon Nimmo should help the offense. The AL West will be a crowded race, and the 2023 World Series champs should be involved. They open the season on Thursday against the Phillies.

#15: Cleveland Guardians (-)

Jose Ramirez never ended up playing for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic due to an injury. He did play for the Guardians in spring training, injuring his shoulder sliding into third base. He was listed as day-to-day, so we'll see if he is ready for Opening Day. The Guardians won't have Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase, who were placed on unpaid leave amid the gambling investigation. They'll open the season on Thursday against the Mariners.

#16: Arizona Diamondbacks (+2)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are moving up in the MLB Power Rankings, but only because of other teams moving down. Ketel Marte was great for the Dominican Republic in the WBC, which is great news for Snakes fans. Last year was a disaster, and the offseason was full of Marte trade rumors. Corbin Carroll is working his way back from a hamate bone injury, and Merril Kelly will start the season on the shelf. But the Diamondbacks have the pieces to get off to a hot start regardless. They start the season on the road against the Dodgers.

#17: Cincinnati Reds (-)

The Reds got some tough news during the World Baseball Classic, but it happened at spring training. Hunter Greene is out with an elbow injury, but it is not a UCL injury. Andrew Abbot will get the Opening Day start in Cincy when they face the Red Sox on Thursday. Saurez's great play for Venezuela is great news for the Reds and their future in the MLB Power Rankings. They signed Suarez to a one-year deal this offseason, bringing him back to Cincy, where his career took off.

#18: Atlanta Braves (-2)

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The Atlanta Braves are moving down due to two pieces of news. First, Jurickson Profar has been suspended again for performance-enhancing drugs. He will be out for the entire season after he was banned for half of last year. Profar signed a three-year contract with the Braves before last season. On Monday, Spencer Strider was placed on the IL with an oblique strain to start the season. With Opening Day on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, it's deja vu all over again in Georgia.

#19: San Francisco Giants (-)

The Giants have to be thrilled with the performance of Luis Arraez in the World Baseball Classic. They were lambasted by many for signing the contact-only infielder, but he proved how valuable a tool that can be for Venezuela. He went 8-26 for a .308 average in the tournament and slugged two home runs. They open the season at home on Wednesday against the Yankees, where Arraez can announce his arrival in The Bay.

#20: Kansas City Royals (+1)

The Royals are on the short list of teams that were thrilled with the World Baseball Classic results, and they move up in the MLB Power Rankings because of it. Maikel Garcia was tournament MVP with 10 hits and seven RBIs in Venezuela's triumph. Salvador Perez was the captain of the winning squad, while Bobby Witt Jr's defense was a highlight for the Americans. The Royals open their season on Friday against the Braves.

#21: Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

No one is surprised that Junior Caminero was the best Tampa Bay Rays player at the World Baseball Classic. After a 45-homer season for the Rays, he slugged three homers and hit .350 for the Dominican Republic. Caminero is the slugger, while Chandler Simpson is the speedster, until Saturday. Simpson slugged his first over-the-wall home run at any professional level when he hit a spring training bomb against the Minnesota Twins. The Rays open the season Thursday against the St Louis Cardinals.

#22: Athletics (-)

The Athletics could not pitch last year, but they must have been thrilled by Luis Severino's appearance in the WBC semi-final. He hurled 3.1 innings of one-run ball against Team USA, giving the Dominican Republic a chance. While the American bullpen won out, it was a great performance for Severino. All eyes this season will be on the offense, namely first baseman Nick Kurtz, but Severino's growth is important to the season. The Athletics open the season on Friday against the Blue Jays.

#23: Pittsburgh Pirates (-)

The Pittsburgh Pirates were unsurprised by Paul Skenes' dominance at the WBC and thrilled that he returned fully healthy. Oneil Cruz's solid tournament for the DR is a positive, and there is still optimism around the club. But the Pirates are putting a cap on that optimism with one of their roster choices. Konnor Griffin will start the season in AAA despite all of the hype around baseball's top prospect. The Buccos begin against the Mets on Thursday.

#24: Miami Marlins (-)

The Miami Marlins hosted the World Baseball Classic final at LoanDepot Park once again and did not have any stars in the final game. But new acquisition Owen Cassie was solid for Team Canada, showing that their offense can take a step forward this year. Sandy Alcantara struggled in his one start for the Dominican Republic, allowing three runs in three innings. But he will be asked to lead a shallow pitching staff this season. The Marlins open the season at home against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

#25: Los Angeles Angels (-)

The 2023 World Baseball Classic was defined by a matchup of two Los Angeles Angels stars. But Shohei Ohtani is gone now, and Mike Trout was not on Team USA. This time around, Yusei Kikuchi's three earned runs in three innings against Korea served as the highlight for the Halos. They open the season on the road against the Astros on Thursday.

#26: St Louis Cardinals (-)

The Cardinals do not have a lot of excitement heading into the 2026 season. Even Ivan Herrera, one of their reasons for excitement, was not able to play for Panama in the WBC due to an elbow injury. A deep rebuild is beginning this year under Chaim Bloom, and the winning won't start for a while. Matthew Liberatore gets the Opening Day start against the Rays on Thursday.

#27: Minnesota Twins (-)

The Twins don't have to much to be excited about this year either, but the face of their franchise did represent the United States. Byron Buxton did not get a hit in his nine plate appearances, but he did score a run and play solid centerfield defense. Last year's trade deadline fire sale has them deep in a rebuild, which has capped expectations. They open the season at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Thursday.

#28: Washington Nationals (-)

The Nationals sent only four MLB players to the World Baseball Classic. Harry Ford, whom they acquired in a trade this offseason with the Seattle Mariners, was the guy to watch. As Great Britain's catcher, he managed just three hits in 4 games and struck out five times. He did slug a homer, which was nice for Nationals fans to see. With Mackenzie Gore gone, they are turning to Cade Cavalli to make the Opening Day start. That game against the Cubs will be his 12th career start.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The White Sox were watching Munetaka Murakami closely in the World Baseball Classic ahead of his MLB debut. He was okay, hitting .211 with a .654 OPS in five games. Murakami played first base for Team Japan, and he has stayed there in the spring since returning. If he can bang some home runs in the middle of the lineup, it could lift the White Sox out of the basement of the MLB Power Rankings.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

Congratulations to Ezequiel Tovar, who won the World Baseball Classic championship with Venezuela. He has since returned to the Rockies, where he will win significantly less. Tovar's performance was promising, a .471 batting average with two stolen bases, but it doesn't feel like it does anything to improve the Rockies. They'll open the season on Friday against the Marlins.