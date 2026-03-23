The lineup for the upcoming MLB Opening Night Netflix broadcast will be star-studded, as two WWE legends will join as contributors to the show, and they will be present for the New York Yankees-San Francisco Giants game.

Netflix announced that the Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) will be “special guests” for its Opening Night broadcast. They are going to join the likes of Jameis Winston as “special guests.”

It's unknown what their roles will be during the broadcast. However, they were both born in San Francisco, California, making them a great fit.

The Usos are pulling up to Opening Night 🔥 @WWE Superstars Jey & Jimmy Uso will be special guests on #OpeningNight — the first-ever @MLB game on Netflix. LIVE on Netflix March 25. Special coverage starts at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/09214qvc7d — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 23, 2026

The pre-game coverage for the game between the Yankees and Giants begins at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST on Wednesday, Mar. 25. This marks the first-ever MLB game to be broadcast on the streaming service.

When does Netflix's MLB Opening Night game start?

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As noted, the pre-game coverage for the MLB Opening Night game begins at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST. The game will then begin an hour later at 8:05 pm EST/5:05 pm PST.

This kicks off the MLB season in style. The game will be held at Oracle Park in San Francisco. This won't be the only MLB broadcast on Netflix either.

Later in the year, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 13 will be broadcast on the streaming service. Additionally, the Field of Dreams Game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins on Aug. 13 will similarly be shown on Netflix.

Netflix is no stranger to live-streaming sports. They have broadcast boxing matches and NFL games among other sporting events, including WWE Monday Night RAW.

New episodes of RAW air on Netflix every Monday night at 8 pm EST in the United States. Outside of the United States, Netflix is home to PLEs, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Now, the MLB enters the fray with the Opening Night broadcast. The partnership between the MLB and Netflix is set to continue into future years as well.