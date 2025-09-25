The Major League Baseball season wraps up this weekend as playoff races reach their conclusions. Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are putting together a hot stretch to end the year. The team's star power is one of many reasons why MLB has them playing against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day in 2026. However, Netflix will air the game in a first for the league.

As streaming services become more popular, professional sports leagues around the country have taken advantage. The NFL and NBA have had exclusive games on Netflix, Paramount Plus, and other platforms. MLB is the last league to put one of its games exclusively on a streaming service. Luckily for baseball fans and Netflix, the matchup should be an electric one.

According to The Athletic, MLB's three-year agreement with Netflix starts next season. The service will air special games throughout the season, showcasing the league's brightest stars in the biggest games. Judge is certainly one of those players, notching his 50th and 51st home runs of the season on Wednesday night.

While New York prepares for the postseason, the Giants are on the outside looking in. San Francisco traded for Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox before the trade deadline, hoping he could help them make a push. Unfortunately, he was unable to spark a run and the Giants risk finishing the season with a sub-.500 record.

The 2026 MLB season will debut some new changes around the league. In addition to games on Netflix and unique venues, the league is introducing a massive rule change. Judge and batters will be able to challenge pitches at the plate, which could have a big impact on the league as a whole.

Regardless of how the season goes, Netflix will air MLB games exclusively for its subscribers. The Yankees and Giants kick things off in a special Opening Day matchup.