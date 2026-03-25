Major League Baseball is going to look and feel very different this season, both for the good and the bad. The new MLB ABS Challenge System is debuting tonight for the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees Opening Day game on Netflix.

The entire world will get a glimpse of what the ABS will bring to the game. Most will love seeing wrong calls get overturned to the correct call, while there will be some that will hate it because it slows the game down, even though it takes roughly 10 seconds. Some will eventually get tired of seeing all the challenges. Well, if that is the case, then maybe direct the frustration toward the home plate umpire for the consistency of bad calls.

On the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Hall of Fame pitcher CC Sabathia got brutally honest about how he would treat the ABS Challenge if he were pitching, and his thoughts on it in general.

CC Sabathia says there's NO WAY he'd be using ABS challenges as a pitcher 🤣 The Hall of Famer weighs in on the MLB's new system:@CC_Sabathia | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/ghcgElht4w — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 25, 2026

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“I would have let my catchers do the job,” Sabathia said. “Like, there is no way with me being as emotional as I am on the mound, I would have challenged the first pitch of the game. I would have used all the challenges, and now I am fighting with the guys.”

“But, I am excited for this. Having a chance to get the calls right. Even if you watched the World Baseball Classic, people saw the way that game ended.”

Baseball is finally here. Stay tuned for more news of the action all season long.