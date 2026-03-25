The Los Angeles Chargers have not signed many free agents this offseason; however, on Wednesday, hours before Opening Day for MLB, the Bolts announced the addition of a free agent guard. The Chargers have signed Kayode Awosika, who last played for the Detroit Lions.

Awosika is an undrafted player who began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played two seasons there before becoming a role player for the Lions from 2022 to last season. Awosika played college ball at Buffalo, so you already know that Chargers' star Khalil Mack is a big fan of him as an Alum there himself.

Last season, Awosika started four games for the Lions and appeared in 13 games. He played the most snaps of his career in one season in 2025 at 286. According to the Chargers media release, “Awosika has played plenty at both guard spots throughout his career. The veteran has logged 624 offensive snaps at left guard in both the regular and postseason and also has 368 career snaps on the right side. He's also had some spot duty at tackle, playing 22 snaps at right tackle this past season and four snaps at left tackle in 2024.”

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This is exactly the type of player that the Bolts need to protect, Justin Herbert, if needed. The entire offensive line is going to look different in 2026 for Los Angeles. With Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt coming back from season-ending injuries, the Bolts will also see three brand new interior linemen. Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange, Trevor Penning, and Trey Pipkins are the only other names on the roster for that group. Pipkins is a swing tackle who has played his entire career with the Chargers.

LA will definitely look to the draft for more help in the trenches, but this Awosika signing is going to be a great addition for Jim Harbaugh's squad.