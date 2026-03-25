Happy MLB Opening Day, baseball fans! Though tonight is not the true Opening Day, the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees will start the season on Netflix for a rare showcase in front of the world. This will be the first-ever baseball game live on Netflix.

Logan Webb and Max Fried will toe the slabs, and this game will also showcase former rivals, Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers. Cody Bellinger is back in NY, Giancarlo Stanton is healthy, and Jazz Chisholm is expected to be a great player once again in 2026. With a very solid rotation when healthy, the Yankees are set once again to be a major threat in the American League.

The San Francisco Giants will do anything to get out of mediocrity. They have finished with 79-81 wins for four straight seasons. Devers, Webb, Jung Hoo Lee, Luis Arraez, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames are there to lead an improved lineup.

This will be a great series to start the year. The Yankees are expected to be the better team, but that won't stop the Giants from potentially stealing a win or two by the end of the weekend.

MLB Insider Mark Feinsand predicted the Yankees to win the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers early on Wednesday morning.

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My 2026 @MLB predictions sure to go wrong. Feel free to bookmark and remind me how wrong I was after the season. pic.twitter.com/r1kQxtLIuE — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 25, 2026

After making his predictions, Feinsand fired back at some fans who were trolling his pick.

“And for those chirping ‘What a shock Feinsand picked the Yankees' at me, I don't believe I have picked them to win the World Series since 2021. My last three picks have been the Phillies, Orioles and Padres… and we know how well those worked out! #YouCantPredictBaseball”

“I was ridiculed last year for picking the Brewers to win the NLC, the Reds to be a WC and the Mets to miss the playoffs. Once in a while, I get something right. My favorite comment last year was: ‘Mets missing the playoffs but the Mariners are making the playoffs? That’s jocular.”