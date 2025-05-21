Jean Segura, who made a pair of All-Star Game appearances during his tenures with the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners, has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons.

Segura revealed the news through his agency CAA on Instagram:

During his prime, Segura was a very solid player. He initially made a name for himself with the Brew Crew after coming over via trade from the Los Angeles Angels, making an ASG appearance in his first full season in 2013, hitting .294 with 12 homers and playing fantastic defense at shortstop.

After the 2015 season, Milwaukee traded Segura to the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he spent just one year, leading the Majors in hits with 203. He was once again moved to the Mariners before they shipped him off to the Phillies in the 2018 offseason.

In four seasons with Philadelphia, Segura batted .281 and became a staple in the Phillies' lineup. Come the 2022 offseason, the club decided to decline his option, making Segura a free agent for the first time in his career.

Segura proceeded to sign a two-year deal with the Miami Marlins, but things didn't go to plan. They traded him to the Cleveland Guardians in the dog days of the 2023 campaign, and they immediately released him. Segura hasn't appeared in the show since '23 with the Marlins.

He's had a couple of minor league stints since, but it's clear Segura's best days are behind him. He finishes his time in the bigs as a career .281 hitter with 110 home runs and 513 RBI. Segura was playing in the Dominican Winter League this past year.

Not a lot of players can say they batted nearly .300 at the highest level in the world. Segura enjoyed a wonderful career, and fans will remember him fondly, especially Phillies and Brewers supporters.

Best of luck to Segura as he embarks on a new chapter.