The Los Angeles Dodgers racked up $1 billion in deferred payments to assemble a star-studded team. After winning the World Series last season, the Dodgers will field an even stronger squad in 2025. The expectation is that Los Angeles will run away with the championship this season. But the outcome is not so clear cut for some MLB insiders.

While the Dodgers were the overwhelming favorite to capture the National League Pennant and go on to win the World Series in ESPN’s recent 2025 MLB predictions piece, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves were given an outside chance of beating LA.

Much has been made of the Dodgers’ pitching this offseason with the starting rotation receiving plenty of praise. But Philadelphia boasts a very strong group of starters as well. Led by ace Zack Wheeler and steady veteran Aaron Nola, the Phillies acquired Jesus Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins. His addition to the rotation gives the team three high-end starters.

If Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez reach their potential in 2025, the Phillies could have the best starting pitching in baseball. That's especially true if Philadelphia's top prospect Andrew Painter is ready to contribute this season. Painter's inclusion in the rotation would provide the team tremendous depth and flexibility.

Can Bryce Harper and the Phillies overcome the powerhouse Dodgers?

With their rotation, the Phillies can beat any team in a playoff series, according to ESPN’s Eric Karabell. Additionally, the Dodgers’ staff has dealt with injuries of late, making them “far from reliable,” per Karabell.

The Phillies also boast a superb lineup. While the team is still a step behind the Dodgers offensively, Philadelphia’s biggest postseason issue has been the team’s failure to produce at the plate in the playoffs. Perhaps this is the year Bryce Harper and company put it all together.

The Braves are one of baseball’s most talented teams. However, it was difficult to tell at times in 2024 as Atlanta was decimated by injuries, losing former MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and Cy Young candidate Spencer Strider early in the season.

Both players should rejoin the team early in 2025, with Strider expected back on the mound in April and Acuña returning to the lineup at some point in May. And this offseason, the team added All-Star Jurickson Profar, creating one of the best outfields in baseball when healthy.

“If Acuña and Strider return as expected and the Braves avoid terrible injury luck elsewhere, they should be right there in October – and anything can happen in October,” ESPN's Jorge Castillo noted.

It won’t be easy toppling the powerhouse Dodgers in 2025. But the Phillies and the Braves have a shot. The NL East in general should be an interesting race as the New York Mets have also improved with the addition of Juan Soto to the lineup. Starting pitching, however, remains an issue for New York.