Although all eyes are on the the Los Angeles Dodgers' abundance of riches, the Philadelphia Phillies could own the best pitching rotation in baseball. Zack Wheeler is one of the top hurlers in the game. Aaron Nola is extremely durable and pretty effective. Christopher Sanchez is a rising talent who tossed two complete games last year. Ranger Suarez was a legitimate Cy Young contender for three months in 2024. Newcomer Jesus Luzardo can discombobulate batters when at full force.

Needless to say, it will be hard to crack this loaded starting staff. Though, the Phillies will make room for Andrew Painter when the time calls for it. The young right-hander is the franchise's top prospect and MLB's No. 8 prospect overall, but his arrival was delayed by a torn UCL. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2023 and is now making huge progress in his recovery. And it is happening at Clearwater, Florida, for fans and his future teammates to see.

Painter threw his first live batting practice of spring training on Friday afternoon, pitching against Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh, according to MLB.comn's Todd Zolecki. The 21-year-old knows he still has a ways to go before earning an MLB roster slot, but he is just grateful to take the mound.

Andrew Painter is inching his way toward the Phillies' big-league roster

“I’d take any game action,” Painter said, per Zolecki. “But I’ve got to take what I can get. … First one. The biggest thing is health, walking out of there feeling good. I feel like stuff was coming out pretty good. Talking to some of the hitters, they said the same.”

The 2021 first-round draft selection tallied a 2-0 record, 2.30 ERA and 18 strikeouts en route to being named Arizona Fall League Player of the Year in November. He is expected to get called up to The Show at some point in 2025, and when that happens, Phillies manager Rob Thomson could be compelled to employ a six-man starting rotation.

The front office did not do much to address the inconsistencies in the lineup, which plagued Philly in the 2024 playoffs, so a 2025 championship pursuit might rest heavily on the pitching staff's shoulders. Andrew Painter will eventually try to help the Phillies shoulder that burden.