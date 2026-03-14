The World Baseball Classic continues to spotlight elite pitching, and Logan Webb remains a notable storyline for Team USA as the 2026 tournament moves toward the semifinal round.

Although Webb has already made his final scheduled start in the 2026 WBC, the San Francisco Giants ace will remain with the national team for the remainder of the tournament. His presence keeps a veteran arm inside the clubhouse as the United States prepares for its next challenge.

Webb delivered a key outing during the USA vs. Canada quarterfinal on Friday night at Daikin Park in Houston. The United States secured a 5–3 victory to advance in the World Baseball Classic.

The right-hander helped stabilize the pitching staff heading into the knockout stages. Team USA built a 5–0 lead before Canada mounted a late rally, but the bullpen ultimately held the line to secure the win and send the Americans into the semifinal round.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic shared an update on Webb’s status Saturday in a post on X, formerly Twitter, explaining that the Giants ace will remain with Team USA despite completing his scheduled starts in the World Baseball Classic.

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“Logan Webb will stay with Team USA for the semifinal and final if they get there. He’ll return to Cactus League action on Friday to get one last start in before his fifth straight Opening Day start. Tony Vitello said Webb’s pitch count is exactly where it needs to be.”

Pavlovic reported that Webb’s next appearance will come in Arizona, where he is expected to make one more Cactus League start before the start of the MLB season.

San Francisco plans to have the veteran start Opening Day for the fifth consecutive season. Because of that schedule, Team USA coaches have carefully monitored his pitch counts throughout the World Baseball Classic.

Team USA now turns its focus to the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic semifinal in Miami. Even without another start, Webb’s presence still provides valuable leadership and depth.