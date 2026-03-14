The Dominican Republic delivered one of the most electric moments of the 2026 World Baseball Classic following its dominant victory in Miami. After shutting out Korea 10-0 to advance on Friday, fans erupted into loud chants calling for a showdown with Team USA, instantly turning the upcoming Team USA vs. Dominican Republic win-or-go-home semifinal into must-watch baseball.

The scene unfolded Friday night at loanDepot Park after the Dominican Republic mercy-ruled Korea to secure a spot in the World Baseball Classic semifinals. Fans flooded the concourses and stands celebrating the team’s undefeated run, waving flags and singing as anticipation for a matchup with Team USA spread across the stadium. The Dominican Republic roster features stars such as Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, and Oneil Cruz, while Team USA counters with names including Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Byron Buxton, and Paul Skenes.

MLB on FOX shared a clip on its official X, formerly Twitter, account showing Dominican Republic fans chanting for a matchup with Team USA. The video, credited to user Masterflip_, captures the roaring crowd inside loanDepot Park, reflecting the belief that the team can take on anyone in the tournament.

“We want USA”

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"We want USA" chants break out (via Masterflip_/X) pic.twitter.com/vpDEvvSiyC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2026

The chant quickly spread across social media, adding another layer of excitement to the World Baseball Classic semifinal. Dominican Republican fans have filled the Miami stadium throughout the tournament, turning the venue into a festival atmosphere with drums, horns, and nonstop cheering.

Now, the Team USA vs. Dominican Republic semifinal stands as one of the biggest games of the tournament. The Dominican Republic lineup has already tied a World Baseball Classic home run record, while Team USA is expected to start Skenes. With both teams stacked with world-class talent, the crowd’s challenge has only added to the anticipation surrounding Sunday night’s much-anticipated showdown.