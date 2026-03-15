The New York Mets reclaimed left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Saturday, continuing a transactional cycle that has repeatedly brought the pitcher back to the organization. The roster move came alongside New York placing right-hander Justin Hagenman on the 60-day injured list after he suffered a rib fracture this past season, an injury that will keep him out for at least the first two months of the season.

Lovelady's return makes it the fourth time the Mets have acquired the left-hander within the last nine months. He first joined the team in June after opting out of a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins. Throughout his time with New York last season, Lovelady pitched 10 innings over eight appearances and allowed seven earned runs, resulting in a 6.30 ERA. He was designated for assignment multiple times during that stretch but re-signed with the Mets after electing free agency. His performance was stronger at Triple-A Syracuse, where he recorded a 2.08 ERA across 17 1/3 innings.

The 30-year-old spent part of the 2025 season with both New York and the Toronto Blue Jays, sporting an 8.49 ERA in 11 2/3 major league innings overall. In spring training this year with Washington, Lovelady fashioned a 2.25 ERA in four innings before the Nationals designated him for assignment to clear roster space after signing Zack Littell.

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Originally debuting in the majors with the Kansas City Royals in 2019, Lovelady owns a 5.35 ERA over 118 career relief appearances. His most effective big-league stretch came in 2022, when he posted a 3.48 ERA over 20 2/3 innings.

Meanwhile, Hagenman, a 23rd-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2025. He played in nine games, including one start, and finished with a 4.56 ERA over 23 2/3 innings with 23 strikeouts, two walks, and four home runs allowed. The injury halted plans for him to open the season in the Syracuse rotation.