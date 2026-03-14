Undefeated Japan meets Venezuela under the lights at loanDepot Park on Saturday night in a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal packed with pressure and star power. Japan rolled through Pool C with a perfect 4-0 record in Tokyo and enters the knockout stage carrying the expectations that follow a program with three Classic titles and a long history of deep tournament runs.

Venezuela advanced from Pool D with a 3-1 record, defeating the Netherlands, Israel, and Nicaragua before falling 7-5 to the Dominican Republic in a decisive matchup for the top spot in the group. Even with that loss, Venezuela showed enough offensive strength and roster depth to remain a dangerous opponent in a single-elimination format. With a semifinal berth on the line, Saturday night’s game in Miami sets up as one of the most compelling matchups of the tournament.

Bold Prediction #1: Acuna Has the Bigger Night Than Ohtani

The first prediction is that Ronald Acuna Jr. has the more influential performance than Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is the most recognizable star in the tournament and the centerpiece of Japan’s lineup, but Acuna brings a style of play that can impact the game in several ways. Getting on base, forcing defensive pressure with speed, and turning routine situations into scoring opportunities are all part of what makes him so disruptive.

That impact becomes even greater when he reaches base in front of Luis Arraez and the middle of Venezuela’s lineup. A single or walk at the top of the order can quickly turn into a scoring chance when Acuna is involved. In a single-elimination setting, the player who creates the most traffic often ends up shaping the outcome. If Acuna gets on base multiple times and records an extra-base hit, he could become the most influential player on the field.

Bold Prediction #2: Venezuela Strikes Early Against Yamamoto

The second prediction is that Venezuela finds success against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the early innings and forces Japan to respond from behind. Yamamoto is one of the most talented pitchers in the tournament and exactly the kind of starter a contender wants in an elimination game. Still, Venezuela’s lineup has shown it can generate quick offense and apply pressure early in games.

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Venezuela will also hand the ball to Ranger Suarez, giving the team a reliable left-handed starter in a high-stakes matchup. If the offense can produce a couple of early runs and provide Suarez with a lead, the pressure shifts onto Japan to respond rather than control the pace.

Bold Prediction #3: Venezuela’s Bullpen Holds the Lead Late

The third prediction is that the late innings will determine the ultimate outcome, and Venezuela’s bullpen does enough to protect a narrow lead. In a game featuring this much offensive talent, it would not be surprising if both starters exited before the final innings. Managers in the World Baseball Classic tend to act quickly when pitch counts rise or runners begin to reach base.

That scenario places extra importance on relief pitching and execution under pressure. Venezuela’s bullpen has already shown it can stabilize difficult situations and keep strong lineups from breaking a game open. If this quarterfinal remains close heading into the seventh inning or later, Venezuela has the type of offense that can manufacture a decisive run through contact hitting, aggressive baserunning, and timely power.

Japan is the rightful favorite entering the matchup, but if Acuna controls the tempo early, Venezuela scores first, and the bullpen handles the final outs, the underdog has a clear path to reaching the semifinals.