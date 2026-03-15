The Chicago Bears have an obvious need at edge rusher opposite of Montez Sweat. Chicago made a push to trade for Maxx Crosby, but ultimately broke off their pursuit due to high asking price. So where will the Bears land their next edge rusher of the future this offseason?

ESPN's Courtney Cronin warned that the options could be limited for Chicago.

Cronin explained that Bears GM Ryan Poles wanted to hold onto the team's first-round picks. Given the team's salary cap situation, that is preferable to paying up for Crosby. Chicago has just $1.19 million in cap space per Over the Cap.

As a result, the Bears seem destined to target edge rusher during the draft.

“Poles said the Bears wanting to hold onto their draft capital while also being conscious of their salary cap precluded them from spending big at edge rusher, but the position remains Chicago's biggest need,” Cronin wrote. “The Bears were tied for the fifth-fewest sacks with 35 and ranked 31st in pass rush win rate. Upgrading the defensive end spot opposite Montez Sweat needs to happen, and the clearest path toward checking that box is via the draft.”

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately, NFL draft analysts are skeptical that a starting-caliber edge rusher will fall to the 25th overall pick.

“However, despite a loaded crop of edge rusher talent, it might be difficult for the Bears to land a top defensive end late in the first round,” Cronin added. “ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Jordan Reid have Chicago drafting a defensive tackle at No. 25 — Ohio State's Kayden McDonald and Clemson's Peter Woods, respectively, in their latest mock drafts — with several defensive ends off the board by the time Chicago is on the clock late on Day 1.”

There are still rumors that Chicago could resume their pursuit of Crosby after his trade to Baltimore fell through.

Perhaps the Bears will pursue him if no edge rusher is on the board at 25.