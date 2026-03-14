The World Baseball Classic has long served as baseball’s biggest international showcase, but the 2026 WBC is also driving a new wave of interest in the sport across Italy.

The Italian national team’s performance in the 2026 tournament has pushed the sport into the national conversation in a way rarely seen before. For decades, baseball remained a niche sport in the country, largely overshadowed by soccer and other traditional European sports.

However, Italy’s presence in the 2026 World Baseball Classic has begun shifting that dynamic as fans follow the national team’s progress during the tournament, including a shocking 8–6 upset victory over Team USA. Italy now faces Puerto Rico on Saturday in the tournament’s quarterfinal round, a matchup that continues to draw attention as the team’s run gains momentum.

The growing interest has also become visible across social media platforms, where highlights and moments involving the Italian national team continue to circulate widely during the World Baseball Classic.

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USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale highlighted this cultural shift in a post on X, formerly Twitter. In the post, Nightengale shared comments from Team Italy skipper Francisco Cervelli, who described the unprecedented level of excitement surrounding the national team and baseball’s rising profile in the country.

“It never happened before. People are talking about baseball. It never happened. They are excited. They love what's happening, and we've got to continue doing this, creating an impact. That was what we were looking for, make noise, and the guys, they’ve been making noise. It's been amazing.”

Cervelli explained the current level of public attention surrounding baseball in Italy is unlike anything he has experienced before. According to the manager, the national team’s visibility in the 2026 WBC has helped introduce the sport to a broader audience throughout the country.

As the 2026 World Baseball Classic continues, the performance from the Italians has helped bring the sport into a broader discussion across the country, illustrating how international competition influences the growth of sports.