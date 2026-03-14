The first inning between Puerto Rico and Italy in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal turned out to be incredibly one-sided. After an onslaught of offensive output from Italy, Puerto Rico was forced to change pitchers in the first inning.

Seth Lugo, who started the game on the mound for Puerto Rico, was pulled after allowing two walks and three hits, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Italy took an early 3-1 lead before Lugo was pulled out of the game, and ended the first inning with a 4-1 lead.

“Italy has chased Seth Lugo in the first inning. Walk, strikeout, walk, single, single, single. And Yadier Molina yanks him from the game. The Azzurri lead Puerto Rico, 3-1, and the best story of the World Baseball Classic so far is not slowing down in the quarterfinals.”

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It's been an intriguing tournament for Team Italy, as the team has become one of the most-talked-about squads in the World Baseball Classic. From the espresso shot celebration in the dugout to upsetting Team USA 8-6 in pool play, this group remains red hot in the quarterfinals.

This year is the deepest run Italy has ever made in the WBC. The team is in uncharted territory as it aims for its first-ever World Baseball Classic Championship. If they can hold onto the lead and defeat Puerto Rico in Saturday's contest, they will advance to the semifinals, where they would take on the winner of Japan and Venezuela. We'll see how the remainder of this contest plays out. Italy owns a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the second.