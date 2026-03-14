Team USA has made a late roster change ahead of the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, replacing veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw with reliever Jeff Hoffman for the matchup against the Dominican Republic national baseball team.

The move came after Team USA's 5-3 quarterfinal win over Canada on Friday night. The Toronto Blue Jays' 33-year-old right-hander Hoffman will be added to the roster before Sunday's game at LoanDepot Park.

Kershaw, who retired from MLB last season after an 18-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and returned to join Team USA, did not see action in any of their five tournament games, including four pool contests and the quarterfinal victory. His only action during the WBC run came in an exhibition appearance against the Colorado Rockies. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner will remain with the team for the remainder of the tournament despite being removed from the active roster.

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Hoffman joins the roster after a busy 2025 season in Toronto. He pitched 68 innings during the regular season, compiling a 4.37 ERA, 84 strikeouts, 27 walks, and racking up 33 saves. Over 71 appearances, he went 9-7 and carried his form into the postseason, where he tossed 12.1 innings with a 1.46 ERA, 18 strikeouts, and two saves.

His last outing came in Game 7 of the World Series, when he surrendered a game-tying home run to Los Angeles infielder Miguel Rojas in the ninth inning before the Blue Jays eventually lost 5-4 in extra innings.

If used in the semifinal, Hoffman would make his first appearance in the tournament. Team USA plans to start Paul Skenes against the Dominican Republic after Logan Webb started the quarterfinal win, with relievers Brad Keller, Gabe Speier, David Bednar, Garrett Whitlock, and Mason Miller all contributing out of the bullpen.