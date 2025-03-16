Two-time All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo was released by the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, an after the transaction, he posted on social media hinting at a position change.

It’s been fun outfield. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Xck4WON6SB — Joey Gallo (@JoeyGallo24) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

It has been a rough few years for Gallo, but he was once a very good player for the Texas Rangers, known for hitting a lot of home runs with a high strikeout rate and low batting average. Gallo was a quality outfielder, and also drew a lot of walks to post high on-base percentages when he was at his best. Now, he seemingly is going to take his shot at being a pitcher.

“Just to be clear, I will be pitching,” Gallo said.

Gallo would not be the first player to make this move, if he is serious and going through with it. Some position players have tried and failed in the minor leagues, while others have at least made it to the majors. It will be interesting to see if Gallo is picked up by a team to try to help him on his journey to making it back to the major leagues as a pitcher.

Looking back on Gallo's career in the majors, he had a successful run, mostly taking place with the Rangers. He made his MLB debut in 2015, and eventually made the All-Star game in 2019. He was a productive player with the Rangers from 2017 through the 2021 trade deadline, when he was sent to the New York Yankees. That did not go well, as he struggled in New York until he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, where the struggles continued.

Gallo somewhat rebounded in 2023 with the Minnesota Twins, but had a poor season with the Washington Nationals in 2024. The White Sox gave Gallo, among other veterans, a shot in spring training. Ultimately Chicago is going with other options, and Gallo is now seemingly making the position change.