The Chicago White Sox are coming off a history-making campaign in 2024 when the team set an MLB record with a mind-wobbling 121 losses. The White Sox aren’t expected to be much better this season after trading ace Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox.

Now Chicago’s already weak roster has become a bit weaker after Andrew Benintendi suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right hand, according to the White Sox’s official account on X. The team anticipates the veteran left fielder will miss four to six weeks as he heals from the injury.

Benintendi led the White Sox with 20 home runs last season in an otherwise forgettable year. While once a serviceable outfielder capable of producing at the plate, Benintendi has declined since his lone All-Star season in 2022.

The White Sox lose starting left fielder Andrew Benintendi to broken hand

The nine-year veteran left the New York Yankees for a bigger contract with the White Sox in 2023. In two seasons with Chicago, he’s produced an OPS+ of 91. In 2024, he finished with -0.8 WAR, which was the fifth worst output on a team with a dearth of talent.

Benintendi is Chicago’s highest paid player, due to make $17.1 million in 2025. Obviously the team is hoping he can bounce back to his Gold Glove-winning form of 2021 so they can trade him mid-season. However, the injury, sustained when he was hit by a pitch in a spring training game, will make a potential trade all the more challenging.

With Benintendi set to miss a month or more of the season, the team will need to find a replacement for him in left. It’s possible former Texas Rangers’ slugger Joey Gallo has his contract selected. The White Sox signed Gallo to a minor league deal that included a non-roster invite to spring training.

The idea of replacing a struggling Benintendi with an even harder struggling Gallo is somewhat depressing. But it’s a very White Sox move. Chicago has made three playoff appearances over the last 19 years, going 3-8. The team hasn’t won a postseason series since beating the Houston Astros in the 2005 World Series.