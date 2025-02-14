After the Chicago White Sox's historically terrible 2024 season, GM Chris Getz set a ridiculously low bar moving forward, stating he expects the team to win more games in 2025. As the White Sox attempt to improve after setting the record for the most losses in modern baseball history, the team reached an agreement with former Texas Rangers' slugger Joey Gallo

Chicago signed Gallo to a minor-league contract on Wednesday, according to the White Sox’s official account on X. The deal includes an opportunity for the 10-year veteran to attend spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Last offseason Gallo signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Washington Nationals. The previous season he hit .177/.301/.440 with 21 home runs, 40 RBI and 39 runs scored in 111 games as a member of the Minnesota Twins. In Washington, Gallo’s offensive production continued to deteriorate as he delivered a .161/.277/.336 slash line along with just 10 homers, 27 RBI and 24 runs scored in 76 games.

Gallo has always had a high strikeout rate. But he hasn’t been able to compensate by drawing walks and his OBP has suffered significantly as a result. He’s finished with a sub .300 on-base percentage in two of the last three seasons.

Can Joey Gallo turn things around with the White Sox?

Still, Gallo has shown an ability to hit for power in his career, swatting 40 home runs in back-to-back seasons with the Rangers. The White Sox hope he’ll be a cost-effective power bat for their lineup, assuming he makes the roster in 2025.

The White Sox lost a record 121 games in 2024. The team finished 51.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. So, expectations entering the upcoming season are not particularly high. It could be the perfect environment for a career revival from Gallo.

Chicago fired manager Pedro Grifol during the team’s nightmare season, replacing him with former player Grady Sizemore. However, the White Sox opted to enter 2025 with a clean slate, hiring Will Venable as the team’s new manager.

After finishing with a paltry 41 wins last year, the White Sox’s over/under win total is set at 52.5 for the 2025 season. Chicago is not expected to compete in a division with four teams that finished above .500 in 2024. However, fans hope the team can claw its way back to respectability.

Gallow is also looking to get back on track as the former All-Star has struggled mightily since being traded to the New York Yankees during the 2021 season. Perhaps Chicago will prove the perfect landing spot for the 31-year-old first baseman.