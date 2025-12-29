There are several upper-tier MLB free agents still available in the final days of 2025, but they know how this industry works and are probably feeling fairly comfortable heading into the new year. Japanese players like Tatsuya Imai do not have that luxury. The right-handed pitcher only has until Jan. 2 to sign with a big-league club before his posting window closes. He is not making as much progress as one would hope.

“It seems that there aren't really many specific candidates coming up unexpectedly, and having interest from a team and a formal offer are apparently completely different things, so in that situation, I'm thinking of trying to make the best choice, with family to consider as well, and make a good decision,” Imai said in an interview that was translated into English on X, per @NekoSuke5_5_2.

The 27-year-old appears relatively calm considering the circumstances. The free agent market is tricky to predict — just ask the Boras Four — and executives could be especially cautious when negotiating with someone who has never played in The Show. Imai has drawn interest from the New York Yankees and others this offseason, but the time for courtship is nearly over. He needs a club to make an actual offer as soon as possible.

Tatsuya Imai has spent the last eight years with Nippon Professional Baseball's Saitama Seibou Lions, earning three All-Star selections and posting a 3.15 ERA in 963 2/3 innings pitched. The overall numbers do not tell the whole story, however, as he has been utterly dominant during the last three years. Imai is reaching his peak form.

But will it be strong enough to convince an MLB franchise to shell out the dough? Scott Boras must live up to his super agent status and work fast to secure a suitable contract for his client. The clock is ticking.