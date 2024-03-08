Several intriguing names remain in free agency with Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery leading the way. However, one well-known baseball reporter claims that Snell and Montgomery not being on a team yet is “alarming.”

There is some concern that both Snell and Montgomery could still be in free agency on Opening Day. If that's the case, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes it's time to hit the alarm bells during his interview on Foul Territory.

"I would say that it's alarming that they're not signed at this point." — Ken Rosenthal on Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery

Missing out on spring training isn't ideal and it could result in a slow start to the season if Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery begin on Opening Day. But luckily the MLB season is incredibly long. Both pitchers will have plenty of time to get things right in the early portion of the season.

It is odd to see both pitchers still available in free agency. Blake Snell has routinely been one of the best pitchers in baseball. Last season he finished with an impressive 2.25 ERA, 234 strikeouts, and a 1.189 WHIP. His 14-9 win-loss record made him one of the more reliable options on the mound for the San Diego Padres.

Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery was rather consistent himself despite not being as good as Blake Snell. Montgomery finished the 2023 season with a 3.20 ERA, 166 strikeouts, and a 1.193 WHIP.

So, perhaps they'll have a slow start to the season. But history says that both players will be good no matter where they sign. You'd think playoff contenders would be jumping at the bit to acquire one or both of these star pitchers. But for whatever reason, neither player has signed a contract yet.

With that said, we could see Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery sign a deal in the coming days. The sooner the better though, as Opening Day is on March 28.