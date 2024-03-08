It's not too often that one quality starting pitcher remains unsigned with only a few weeks to go before Opening Day. Now, it might be as rare as a blue moon to see two top-tier starters remain in the free agent market this deep into Spring Training. At the moment, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are both still looking for a team that would employ their services for the 2024 season.
The big-spending teams have already struck in free agency, leaving Snell and Montgomery waiting patiently as they stand firm in their demands. But what kind of contract do they want exactly?
Jon Heyman of the New York Post may have an answer to that question. According to the MLB insider, Blake Snell is “is fine doing a short-term deal with opt-outs”, while Jordan Montgomery “still seeks a long deal”.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, one would think that Snell had entered free agency at the best possible time. However, not one team appears to be willing to sign Snell at his current price point. The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants are still touted as the most likely teams to get Snell to sign on the dotted line, but it's unclear how much leverage Snell has lost amid his long stay in free agency.
Now 31 years old, this might be Blake Snell's final chance to secure a huge long-term deal. But if nothing of the sort comes his way, a short-term deal with opt-outs does make sense for him, as it could allow him to re-enter free agency if he ends up having a strong 2024 while giving him some long-term insurance should he sustain an injury or two.
Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery appears destined to sign with the Boston Red Sox, but the Red Sox have been notoriously stingy in recent times. A reigning World Series champion, Montgomery proved that he has the mettle to compete in the highest level in the MLB, and the Red Sox, given their need for a top of the rotation starter, might have to splash the cash.
At the end of the day, it seems like Snell and Montgomery are playing Wheel of Fortune. Only time will tell if they get the Big Money they're hoping to get.