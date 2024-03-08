The Boston Red Sox are struggling to deal with the aftermath of Lucas Giolito's potential season ending ulterior cruciate ligament (UCL) tear and flexor strain, which could mean Tommy John surgery for the talented right-handed pitcher.
Giolito fanned over 200 hitters last season and appeared in line for an exciting 2024 season as a starter. The challenging injury news brought out the tiger in Manager Alex Cora, who lashed out at critics of his AL East team.
With Giolito's injury still a major focus, the Red Sox's future is also being discussed as the rumor mill begins to heat up.
Red Sox Linked to Pitchers Snell, Montgomery
Boston was linked to pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery recently as they begin to prepare for life without Giolito.
Montgomery, a lefty free agent who pitched for the Rangers last season, has been linked to the Red Sox for months. The info came via MLB.com. Whether or not the Red Sox choose to add the free agent may depend on whether they believe it makes sense financially for a team that isn't seen as a World Series contender at this time, or one that is likely to become a contender any time soon.
Meanwhile Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner who recently pitched for the Padres, is a free agent rumored to be willing to take a short-term deal. The Yankees' recent $150 million offer is said to be off the table as Snell remains in limbo. If the Red Sox are willing to pay up, they could find a way to bring him aboard.
Boston Falls in Spring Training
The Red Sox lost 3-2 in spring training action to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday as pitchers Nick Pivetta and Tanner Houck gave up three runs combined in six innings while striking out eight. The Red Sox are now 8-6 in spring training action with their sights set on improving day-by-day in hopes of a better future in the AL East this season.