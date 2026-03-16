New York Mets star Juan Soto did not hide his confidence after Team DR fell to Team USA in the World Baseball Classic semifinal. The Dominican Republic suffered a narrow 2–1 loss Sunday night at LoanDepot Park. Yet Soto still delivered a bold message about the tournament. Despite the defeat, the Mets slugger insisted the Dominican squad proved something larger on baseball’s global stage. His words came moments after Team USA punched its ticket to the World Baseball Classic final.

“We showed the world who's the best team in baseball,” Soto told ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “That's all I got to say.”

The loss stung. It ended a championship dream. Still, the players did not leave quietly. Music echoed down the hallway as they walked toward the team bus. Smiles appeared despite the sting of defeat.

Soto chose to focus on the entire tournament rather than the final result. Throughout the World Baseball Classic, Team DR displayed star power and relentless energy. The roster featured some of baseball’s most electric hitters. Expectations were massive from the start.

Still, Sunday belonged to Team USA.

Juan Soto keeps perspective after Team DR loss

The semifinal unfolded as a tense pitching duel under the Miami lights. Team DR struck first. However, Roman Anthony quickly flipped the game with a go-ahead home run. From there, American pitchers protected the slim lead.

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Meanwhile, the Dominican offense struggled to break through.

Soto finished the night 0-for-4 at the plate. Even so, it was a rare quiet performance for one of baseball’s most feared hitters. Each at-bat carried tension. Each swing felt heavy. Yet the breakthrough never came.

Still, Soto’s confidence never disappeared. His message reflected pride in the roster and belief in the Dominican talent pool. In his eyes, one loss does not erase the dominance Team DR showed throughout the tournament.

As always, the World Baseball Classic produces unforgettable statements. Soto delivered one of the boldest yet.

So now the question lingers: will Team DR return next tournament with even more to prove?