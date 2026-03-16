Team USA star and New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge delivered one of the defining defensive moments of the World Baseball Classic, and Derek Jeter did not hesitate to explain its impact. During the Team USA broadcast on MLB on FOX Sports, the former Yankees captain pointed directly to the play that changed how the Dominican Republic approached the bases. Judge’s cannon throw in the semifinal helped Team USA secure a tense 2–1 victory and return to a third straight Classic final.

Jeter: “The Dominican Republican was aggressive on the bases all tournament. After Aaron Judge threw out Tatis, there were a couple of times they didn’t send em.” Aaron Judge low key won the game with his arm. pic.twitter.com/bwe1gif4dz — That’s Baseball, Suzyn (@thats_bb_suzyn) March 16, 2026

With Team USA trailing 1–0 in the third inning, the Dominican Republic threatened to create more chaos on the bases. Ketel Marte lined a two-out single into right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. never slowed. He rounded second and dashed toward third, trying to stretch the play.

All 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds of the Yankees star charged the ball. He gathered it cleanly into his 12.75-inch Rawlings glove and unleashed a 95.7-mph rocket toward third base. The throw arrived on target. Tatis was erased. The stadium roared.

Derek Jeter explains the Aaron Judge ripple effect

Jeter broke down the sequence clearly during MLB on FOX’s broadcast. In his view, the throw did more than record an out. It shifted the Dominican Republic’s entire approach on the bases.

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“The Dominican Republic was very aggressive on the bases all tournament,” Jeter said. “After Aaron threw out Tatis at third base, there were a couple times they didn't send them. Tatis stopped at second base when that base hit the center field, and then they didn't send Wells to the plate.”

The change became obvious as the game unfolded. Dominican runners suddenly hesitated.

Team USA’s pitching staff took full advantage. The American arms shut down a loaded lineup. Every inning carried tension. Every pitch mattered.

Judge’s throw did not just stop a runner. It forced a powerhouse lineup to think twice.

Sometimes the biggest swing in baseball does not come from a bat. It comes from a cannon in right field. And if Aaron Judge keeps delivering moments like that, how far can Team USA go in this World Baseball Classic?