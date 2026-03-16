Team USA beat the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic semi-finals on Sunday night. Paul Skenes put together a strong start, and his bullpen shut down the high-flying DR squad for the 2-1 win. Team USA captain Aaron Judge spoke about the stadium atmosphere and the importance of the game, comparing it to the World Series.

“It was bigger and better than the World Series,” Judge said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “The passion that these fans have, representing their country, representing some of their favorite players, there’s nothing like it. It gives me chills right now thinking about how special that was.”

Judge did not have a great day at the plate, striking out with runners on second and third early in the game. But he made one of the signature defensive plays of a defensive game. In the third inning, Fernando Tatis Jr tried to go first to third on a single to right field. For the second time in the tournament, Judge threw out the runner and ended the inning.

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Judge has played in the World Series once, when the New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in 2024. The captain smashed a Game 5 homer that electrified Yankee Stadium, but dropped a fly ball in the ill-fated fifth inning that has lived on. His defensive play was dominant in this one, and his team won.

Team USA is now in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic, looking for revenge. They have now made three consecutive championship games, winning in 2017 and losing in 2023 to Team Japan. Venezuela and Italy face off in the other semi-final for the right to face Team USA. The only game the Americans have lost in the World Baseball Classic this year was to Italy in pool play.

The championship game is on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.