The Baltimore Orioles surprised the MLB world by signing Pete Alonso this past offseason. It seemed as if a reunion with the New York Mets was a possibility, but Alonso ultimately received the contract he wanted with the Orioles. Mets star Francisco Lindor recently shared his thoughts on Alonso's free agency departure, via Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.

“Pete’s amazing; great guy. He’s going to be a great team leader,” Lindor said. “He’s going to be a guy that prepares day in and day out. Going to be very few guys that can out-prepare him and he posts up every single day. He’s amazing and he’s a great guy, great teammate.

“I love him; he’s like a brother.”

Alonso played for the Mets from 2019-2025, earning five All-Star selections, one Silver Slugger award and the 2019 Rookie of the Year along the way. He became one of the faces of the franchise. The thought of Alonso playing in a different uniform seemed unrealistic.

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And then it happened. Alonso is set for his next chapter with the O's.

Lindor, meanwhile, is set to lead the Mets for years to come. The Cleveland Guardians traded the shortstop to the Mets ahead of the 2021 season and he later signed a 10-year contract extension with the team. Lindor's deal will not end until after the 2031 season.

Both the Orioles and Mets feature high ceilings heading into the upcoming 2026 campaign. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor will do everything they can to lead their ball clubs back to the postseason after both teams fell short of expectations in 2025.