The Indiana Fever have dealt with plenty of adversity during the 2025 WNBA season. Indiana has played more games without Caitlin Clark than with her this season due to multiple injuries. The Fever also lost DeWanna Bonner after she forced her way out of Indiana earlier this season.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham weighed in on fans booing DeWanna Bonner during Indiana's recent home game against Phoenix.

“I like DB because DB was one of my vets when I was in Phoenix and then we gathered here into Indiana,” Cunningham said on her Show Me Something podcast on Tuesday. “It was kind of a surprise that she was signed to Indiana anyway and so we’ll take her in a heartbeat, she’s a Hall of Famer. She’s a hell of a basketball player. Can score from anywhere on the court, but she got to Indiana and she just really wasn’t happy. And like I want people to be happy. So that’s why I’m kind of neutral on this one, which a lot of people are surprised about.”

Cunningham wishes that Bonner could be praised towards the end of her historic WNBA career. However, she understands why Fever fans booed Bonner after she left the team in the middle of the season.

“She’s towards the end of her career, so she deserves her flowers, she deserves to be happy,” Cunningham concluded. “But I also think if you’re going to leave, you’re going to have to expect getting booed.”

Indiana plays against Phoenix again on Thursday, but this time on the road.

Fever's Sophie Cunningham also weighs in on WNBA sex toy controversy

Cunningham also weighed in on the WNBA's recent sex toy controversy.

“If someone threw that thing and like, first of all the bounce, the bounce that that thing had, if that smacked someone in the face you know that that's going to be plastered everywhere,” Cunningham said.

The first incident took place on July 29th during a game against the Dream and Valkyries. Another incident happened on August 1st in Chicago when the Sky played the Valkyries.

The fan responsible for the first incident was recently arrested, showing just how seriously the WNBA is taking the situation.

But Cunningham could not stop herself from joking about it.

“I just know how things go viral now and I just know if that thing like even came from like the rafters or bows and just slap me right in the face, I could never,” Cunningham joked. “That would be what I'd be known for life. So, I was just trying to protect all of our images and yeah, break a f—ing nose. What the hell.”

Next up for the Fever is a road game against the Sparks on Tuesday night.