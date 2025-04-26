The Chicago Cubs are off to a strong start in 2025. After a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Friday, Chicago is 17-10 with a 3.5 game lead over the second-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. But the Cubs missed out on an opportunity to bolster their rotation this offseason by adding Jesús Luzardo after trade talks with the Miami Marlins ended abruptly. A new report uncovers why the promising trade fell apart.

“The Cubs had a trade in place with the Miami Marlins for left-hander Jesús Luzardo, but backed out after a review of his medical records,” according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Concerns over Luzardo’s back and elbow made the Cubs reluctant to pay the agreed-upon acquisition cost. Details of the package the Marlins would have received are not known,” Rosenthal explained.

The Cubs missed out on landing Jesús Luzardo this offseason

After Chicago backed out of a potential deal with the Marlins, the Phillies stepped up and acquired Luzardo. That move proved precinct as the 27-year-old veteran has been excellent so far this season.

In five starts, Luzardo has a 2.08 ERA, 1.088 WHIP, 195 ERA+ and 36 strikeouts in 30.1 innings for the Phillies. He’s looked like the 2023 version of himself early in the season and he appears to be fully recovered from his injury-plagued 2024 campaign.

Luzardo’s hot start this season has boosted Philadelphia’s rotation, which has experienced some setbacks due to injury. While the Phillies fell to 13-13 after their loss to the Cubs Friday, the team has one of the best collections of starters in the league.

The Cubs will face off against Luzardo on Saturday as he’s set to take the mound in Game 2 of a three-game series in Chicago.

Although the Cubs missed out on landing Luzardo this offseason, the team could have a second chance to bolster its rotation through a deal with the Marlins. Chicago is one of the likely landing spots for Miami ace Sandy Alcantara, who’s expected to be traded during the season.