Philadephia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo is off to a stellar start to the season. The 27-year-old is 2-0 through three games with a 1.50 ERA. Traded over from the Marlins during the offseason, Luzardo's form gives Philadelphia hope that it potentially has the best starting rotation in the league. That possibility will prove vital in the NL East race and if this group plays in October. However, Luzardo's start extends way beyond the diamond and has direct ties to the Boys & Clubs of America.

Major League Baseball detailed the lefty's charitable mission this year and how it relates to the 25 strikeouts he's thrown.

Jesús Luzardo and the Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation are donating $100 for every strikeout this season to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia through the launch of the "Striking Out Barriers" initiative. "Every strikeout now has a greater purpose," said Luzardo.

The Phillies currently sit at 8-4 overall. This team will likely be in a battle with the New York Mets all season for the divisional title. The two faced off in the NLDS in 2024, where New York pulled a stunning upset of the 95-67 Phillies. While Philadelphia did not make any major moves this offseason, Luzardo was one of the additions intended to strengthen what was already a stellar rotation. And this trade is aging better by the day.

In addition, the Lima, Florida native should be just at the beginning at his prime with his best form yet to come. But beyond the mound, Luzardo has already endeared himself to the Philadephia community with this mission. No matter what happens going forward, the 27-year-old should be appreciated even more for what he's doing off the field than on it.

Overall, much of the Phillies' roster is in the backend of their primes. This group still has the upside to contend for the National League Pennant, but it's a long road to October. Now is the time to focus on the present. That being said, seeing players like Jesus Luzardo overachieve so far is an encouraging sign toward the Phillies' long-term goals.